Plett’s Newstead Vineyards shines on global stage

When Doug and Sue Lund bought a patch of land outside Plettenberg Bay almost two decades ago, they did not anticipate it spawning several award-winning wines.

Their prowess in the fine art of wine farming has been proven at Newstead Vineyards.

And they recently adding another accolade to their collection, namely a Platinum medal from the Michelangelo Awards for their Cap Classique Rosé 2018.

Sue said they were up against 1,300 vineyards, with only the best making the grade for the awards.

​“Wines have to score more than 96 out of 100 to win Platinum, and only 24 wines — less than 2% of the more than 1,300 entries — achieved that.

“Double golds must score 93, and golds must score 89.

“The international judging panel assesses each entry blind so as not to be influenced by a wine’s origin, packaging or reputation — they are judged solely on their merits.”

She said at the Newstead Vineyards, located about 15km outside Plettenberg Bay, quality superseded quantity.

“Sustainability was also part of that ethos. Rain and runoff water were harvested for the vines.

“A worm farm was established to improve soil quality, the ‘tea’ from which provides organic fertiliser.

“Beehives were added for pollination, and ducks were introduced to take care of pest control,” Sue said.

She said they also won gold this year at the Amorim Challenge, which was purely for sparkling wines, for their 2018 Cap Classique Blanc de Blanc.

“This is the sixth year in a row that Newstead’s bubblies have been recognised at the Amorim Challenge, winning the best producer trophy in 2024.”

​And at the recent Platter’s awards, Newstead’s 2018 Blanc de Blanc Cap Classique received a five-star rating.

​She said what began as a dream had now cemented Plettenberg Bay as one of the prominent winelands of the world.

During a trip to New Zealand, they recognised that its climatic and geographic conditions were similar to those on the Garden Route.

This motivated them to forge ahead with their plan to establish the farm.

​“In 2006, while everyone knew about the Cape winelands, a few hundred kilometres away, up the east coast, something special was bubbling.

​“Back then, not many people spoke about ‘wine’ and ‘Plett’ in the same sentence.

“The few who did were pioneers, and in 2006, the Plettenberg Bay Wine of Origin District was established,” she said.

​The restaurant at Newstead has also received recognition, being among Dineplan’s Top 20 restaurants in the country four years in a row.

​“It’s fair to say that Newstead has been one of the reasons such a young winemaking region has come to be so highly regarded, not just by locals, but by wine lovers around the country and internationally,” Sue said.

