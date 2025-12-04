Rory McLaren returns home with ‘The Josh Groban Experience’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SPECIAL TRIBUTE: Keyboardist and vocalist Rory McLaren is bringing his talents to Gqeberha with a show dedicated to the artistry of Josh Groban

After years performing as a premier entertainer aboard international cruise ships, celebrated keyboardist and vocalist Rory McLaren is bringing his talents back to Gqeberha with a show dedicated to the artistry of Josh Groban.

The Josh Groban Experience launches on Sunday at 2pm and marks both McLaren’s homecoming and the first at the Baywest venue’s new Sunday matinee series.

McLaren’s connection to the Eastern Cape’s live entertainment landscape runs deep.

For more than a decade, he served as a cornerstone performer with the Centrestage All-Star Band, the ensemble that became synonymous with quality live music across the region.

His keyboard virtuosity and commanding vocal presence earned him recognition throughout SA’s musical community.

As a former EMI Records artist, McLaren brought technical excellence and emotional depth to every performance.

His career took him beyond SA’s borders when he secured a three-year residency performing aboard international cruise ships based in Dubai.

During this period, he performed for, among others, notable athletes, culinary figures and international royalty, while absorbing musical influences from diverse traditions and audiences worldwide.

Upon his return to East London, McLaren chose to channel his considerable talents into mentorship, establishing himself as one of the Eastern Cape’s most respected vocal coaches and keyboard instructors.

His guidance has shaped numerous emerging musicians throughout the region.

International music sensation Groban represents a unique crossover phenomenon — an artist who seamlessly bridges classical training, contemporary pop sensibility and theatrical grandeur.

His repertoire demonstrates remarkable range. You Raise Me Up showcases his ability to sustain vocal intensity while maintaining intimate vulnerability, while To Where You Are reveals his gift for nuance in quieter moments.

Awake displays his versatility, blending rhythmic dynamism with emotional depth.

McLaren’s tribute celebrates Groban’s distinctive ability to create technically sophisticated yet profoundly human musical experiences.

He has performed this repertoire across multiple South African venues, including Durban, East London and Johannesburg.

Well-known Gqeberha personality Buli G joins McLaren for a featured duet of The Prayer, the celebrated collaboration originally performed by Groban and Celine Dion.

As longtime colleagues and accomplished performers in their own right, their partnership promises a standout moment in the show.

Tickets for the show at Centrestage@Baywest range from R130 (matinee club members) to R160 and are available through Wendy on 083-225-5401 or through Quicket.

