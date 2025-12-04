News

‘Stop persecuting Jacob Zuma,’ supporters sing outside court

Mlungisi Mhlophe-Gumede

Mlungisi Mhlophe-Gumede

Former president Jacob Zuma was in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Thursday where he and French company Thales appeared in connection with the arms deal corruption case. (SANDILE NDLOVU)

Hundreds of MK Party members converged at the Pietermaritzburg high court on Thursday in support of their leader, former president Jacob Zuma.

Zuma, with the French company Thales, face a string of fraud and corruption charges in relation to the arms deal case.

Top party leaders, including Zuma’s right-hand man Magasela Mzobe, Thulani Shongwe, and Des van Rooyen, were among those present to back their leader.

Ordinary party members also came in buses and taxis to support Zuma.

Members carried placards and sang outside the court, saying they were tired of the persecution against their leader in the case, which has been ongoing for about 25 years.

Security forces were monitoring the situation.

Zuma is scheduled to be in court for two days, on Thursday and Friday.

He is expected to address his followers after the court adjournment.

TimesLIVE


