Van Niekerk survives another no-confidence vote

'SERIOUS CONCERNS': Deputy mayor Gary van Niekerk survived a motion of no confidence on Thursday night

Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Gary van Niekerk survived another motion of no confidence on Thursday night.

The motion to remove him failed, with 57 councillors voting against it and 50 in favour.

DA councillor Gustav Rautenbach had tabled the motion.

He said Van Niekerk was not fit and proper to hold a position of deputy mayor.

DA councillor Gert Engelbrecht seconded the motion.

In September, Van Niekerk was found in contempt of court for skipping a court appearance and attending a conference in Germany.

The criminal trial arises from Van Niekerk’s appointment of Boqwana Burns Incorporated in 2022 to handle various legal matters at a total cost of R575,000.

He was ordered to pay R2,000 or spend 30 days in jail.

Rautenbach said Van Niekerk faced criminal charges and was standing trial in Gqeberha’s commercial crimes court.

“At the start of his trial, Van Niekerk failed to appear in court, resulting in a warrant for his arrest being issued.

“The warrant of arrest was held over to allow him an opportunity to explain his absence.

“The magistrate rejected his explanation for failing to attend his trial, and subsequently found him guilty of contempt of court, sentencing him to a fine of R2,000 or 30 days in prison.”

Engelbrecht said the issue raised serious concerns about Van Niekerk’s integrity and stability.

“The council carries the responsibility to uphold ethical conduct and to ensure that public confidence in this institution is protected at all times.

“When there are unresolved matters of this nature, the council must reflect on matters.”

ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom accused Van Niekerk of undermining the court.

“He went to Germany without permission. He undermined the court, and the court felt the same.

“He’s the second citizen of the city, the face of the city. He undermines the city.”

ANC councillor Bongani Mani stood up to clarify that, despite insults hurled at the ANC for protecting Van Niekerk, he was a member of the National Alliance.

“Speaking on behalf of the ANC, because a lot of things were said here about a person who is not even a member, and a lot of allegations were made against our party, questioning what we stand for and what we strive to achieve, we want to categorically clear ourselves that we’re not responsible for the action of members of parties that have changed names a few times.”

The ANC voted to keep Van Niekerk as deputy mayor.

“The ANC, since 1912, is responsible for the conduct and behaviour of our own members.”