Young Gqeberha pilot’s heartbreaking crash

TRAGIC SCENE: The Morningstar Airfield near Cape Town where two men were killed in a plane crash on Sunday

A Gqeberha pilot has died in an air crash near Cape Town.

Tyler Horrmann, 21, took off on Sunday from Morningstar Airfield in Philadelphia, inland of Melkbosstrand, and crashed shortly afterwards.

He and the other person in the plane, pilot Mike Cooper, sustained fatal injuries.

Horrmann’s family did not want to comment on Wednesday.

However, an outpouring of comments followed on the Morningstar Flying Club Facebook page.

The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) said its accident and incident investigation division was probing the matter.

“The fatal accident, involving a Sling 2 (registration ZU-FWF), occurred at the Morningstar Airfield, Cape Town.

“There were two occupants, a flight instructor and a private licence holder, on board the aircraft.

“It departed from the airfield at approximately 11am and crashed shortly after take-off.

“The two occupants were fatally wounded and the aircraft was substantially damaged during the impact.

“Investigators have been dispatched to the site and a preliminary report will be published on the SACAA website 30 days from the day of this accident.”

The authority said the accident investigation team extended its sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

Morningstar Flying Club chair Godfrey Needham said on Wednesday Horrmann and experienced local pilot Mike Cooper had taken off on an orientation flight.

“The plane had been sold and Tyler was due to ferry it back to Gqeberha to the buyer.

“It’s standard practice in a situation like this that the ferry pilot will first do an orientation flight, and that’s what he was doing, together with Mike.

“They were both very experienced pilots and there is no indication of pilot error or undue environmental circumstances, so we have no idea what happened.

“We are all anxious to see what the aviation authority finds.”

He said Cooper was a well-respected member of the Morningstar community and, while he did not know Horrmann personally, the young man had grown up in an aviation family.

“We’ve lost two prominent members of the flying community.”

Western Cape police confirmed the incident, and an inquest had been registered.

The Sling 2 is a popular South African-manufactured two-seater light sport aircraft known for its use in flight training and adventure flying.

Horrmann went to Grey High School and trained as a pilot in Gqeberha.

Social media posts described a much-loved and successful young man.

In other air crashes involving Eastern Cape pilots this year, a cropduster helicopter crashed on a Patensie farm after hitting power lines on November 10.

TV chef and presenter Mynie Steffens, who was piloting the chopper, was killed.

On October 31, Andries Daffie died when his plane, which he was using to spray a citrus orchard in Kirkwood, crashed.

On January 19, a helicopter crashed on Bird Island in Algoa Bay.

It had just taken off when a box containing a penguin, which was being ferried to the mainland for rehabilitation, slipped off a passenger’s lap.

The box hit the controls and the chopper rolled and crashed. Neither the people involved nor the penguin were injured.

