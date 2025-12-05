Book launch reveals secrets of infamous Eastern Cape rhino poaching trial

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As the police watched from the darkness, gauging the moment they should swoop, the door of the chalet opened unexpectedly, and they saw in the light of the room a black plastic bag with what looked like a bloody rhino horn sticking out of it.

“Mornay [Captain Viljoen] instinctively shouted, ‘they have the horn!′

“The door was immediately slammed shut and Vos [Captain Francois], not awaiting instructions, barged into it, smashing it open with his beefy shoulder.”

The three suspects were ordered to put their hands up and to stand against the wall, and the chalet was searched.

This produced not only the bloody horn but also a saw, a dart gun and darts, camping gear, cellphones and SIM cards — all evidence which would prove vital in the successful prosecution of the men that lay ahead.

This turning point in the famous Ndlovu rhino poaching case, on June 17 2016, in a Makhanda resort, and all the drama before and after, is described in a new book by former Eastern Cape Green Scorpions director Dr Div de Villiers and veteran journalist Adrienne Carlisle.

IziNdlovu was launched at a packed event in the Bayworld auditorium on Wednesday evening, hosted by the Wildlife and Environment Society and Fogarty’s Bookshop.

The audience included conservationists, game ranchers, policemen, no fewer than three judges and other interested members of the public.

De Villiers started by sketching the data around populations (20,000 white rhinos left, most of them in SA, and 5,000 black rhinos left, with 2,000 in SA) and the insatiable demand for rhino horn from the East.

He detailed the start of poaching in SA in 2007 and then two years later in the Eastern Cape, at the same time as proof was emerging of the involvement of syndicates, funded by other crime.

The poachers at first used rifles or poison to neutralise the rhinos but increasingly then the method of choice became darting and the use of the tranquilliser M99.

De Villiers said the attacks were typically brutal with the poachers hacking into the rhino’s face to remove the last bit of horn.

“There was always a tremendous amount of blood lost because even while the poacher was cutting into the rhino’s face, it was still alive.”

Often there was a secondary victim, exacerbating the loss to conservation and the reserve owner, on the one hand, and the cruelty.

In an early example of this, in April 2010 in the Kwantu game reserve, poachers darted a white rhino cow and hacked off her horn.

Her calf, left unprotected, was killed shortly afterwards by lions.

De Villiers said that in 2016, the Eastern Cape experienced its worst poaching onslaught with 19 animals lost.

However, a potent partnership between the provincial government, police, telecoms technicians, state prosecution and game reserve representatives was emerging.

And together with this, first class methodology was being developed by the team, including to match the darts to the dart guns and to trace the movement of the poachers through their confiscated cellphones.

Speaking at the launch function, Carlisle described the towering pile of papers prosecutor Buks Coetzee arrived with each day during the Ndlovu trial, the legal sparring, and the moments of hilarity prompted by judge Jeremy Pickering’s wry remarks.

“It was an incredibly complicated trial but Buks wove together the evidence in a successful prosecution.”

In April 2019, the Ndlovus — Zimbabwean brothers Forget and Jabulani and unrelated Gqeberha-based Sikumbhuzo — were sentenced to an effective 25 years in prison for rhino poaching.

They had killed 22 rhinos over a period of five years.

As the authors noted on Wednesday, the rhino poaching has not stopped, but the triumph of the Ndlovu prosecution and the lessons learnt of the power of teamwork, camaraderie and good leadership will stand us in good stead as we continue to battle the scourge.

