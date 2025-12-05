Cape Town family devastated after grave of elderly woman is dug open and gold chain stolen

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The gold chain was later found dumped in a neighbour's backyard.

A family from Kensington in Cape Town says they are living a nightmare after discovering the grave of their loved one, 72-year-old Lillian Jacobs, was dug open, her coffin forced apart and her gold chain taken at Maitland Cemetery on Friday.

Jacobs was buried with an imitation gold chain around her neck in October.

When her widower, Jeffrey Arendse, arrived for his usual visit on Thursday afternoon, he found the grave open, the wooden frame removed and the coffin cracked open.

The chain was missing. It was later found dumped in a neighbour’s backyard, said Arendse.

What shook the family most was learning the intruders had allegedly pried open Jacobs’ mouth in search of gold dentures.

Lillian Jacobs' grave was dug open and her coffin ripped apart at Maitland cemetery. (Supplied)

Arendse said he froze when he saw the scene.

“I stood there staring at the hole. The frame was gone and the coffin was open. Her mouth was tampered with. I felt disgusted. Her peace was taken for nothing,” said Arendse.

Family members said they were horrified that someone interfered with Jacobs’ body weeks after her funeral.

They reported the incident to the police.

Police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg confirmed the case and said: “The case is malicious damage to property after an incident at a graveyard in Maitland.

“The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made yet.”

