KwaNobuhle woman beheaded in gruesome murder

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police are investigating a gruesome murder in which a woman was found beheaded.

Police are investigating a gruesome murder in which a woman was found beheaded, while a man was found hanging from roof trusses at a home in KwaNobuhle on Thursday morning.

The woman has been identified as Mathabela Skei, 41, and the man as Lunga Ronald Mabombo, 49.

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said a murder case and an inquest were being investigated.

“At about 9am, police in KwaNobuhle were summoned to a complaint of unnatural deaths in Baleka Street, KwaNobuhle.

“On arrival at the scene, police found two lifeless bodies, one of a female that was beheaded on the bed.

“The second body was that of a male, and was found hanging from the roof trusses,” she said.

“It is said the two were in a relationship.”

The Herald