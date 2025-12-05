Local performer leads tribute to Parton and Cyrus

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

WOMEN IN MUSIC: Headed up by local performer Tarryn Light, a family-friendly tribute show featuring the music of Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus will take place on December 12

Whether you “came in like a wrecking ball” or find yourself pleading with “Jolene” not to take your man, A Dolly Parton & Miley Cyrus Tribute is gearing up to celebrate two of the industry’s most influential women — each known for their grit, glamour and groundbreaking impact on music.

With a career spanning six decades, Parton has recorded more than 50 live albums and penned over 3,000 songs — a legacy that continues to shape generations of artists.

Her goddaughter, pop powerhouse Cyrus, is one of them.

Now, local audiences can experience the fire and finesse of both icons through local performer Tarryn Light, who will lead the tribute, backed by a top-tier band comprising Rob Thompson (lead guitar), Arthur Daniels (rhythm guitar), Tiaan Uys (bass), Boet Strydom (keys), Kristo Zondagh (drums) and Jo-Anne Nomsa Vital (vocals).

The family-friendly concert takes place at Elements in Wyndomayne Road, Little Chelsea, on December 12.

Doors open at 6pm, with the show running from 7pm to 10pm.

Tickets are available via Quicket or from Charlotte on 082-578 0358.

Light said she felt compelled to stage the tribute because both stars stood as powerful inspirations for women.

“Dolly was enrolled in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame while Miley made a huge comeback with her single Flowers and her latest album,” she said.

“She also happens to be the goddaughter of Dolly — and they are both inspiring in the music industry.

“Dolly was way ahead of her time, speaking on women’s rights and many things.

“Of course, then there is the controversial Miley, who went against the grain trying to break out of Disney — the two are interesting characters.

“They have a juxtaposition in their music journey, they’re related, and obviously the music is great.”

Audiences can expect to sing and dance along to Parton classics such as Jolene, Islands in the Stream and I Will Always Love You, the latter made globally famous by Whitney Houston but originally written and recorded by Parton.

Fan favourites like Coat of Many Colours, a song that became synonymous with the country icon, will also feature.

Cyrus’s segment will draw from her Breakout Album era and beyond, including hits such as See You Again, Wrecking Ball, Flowers and Nothing Breaks Like a Heart, along with pop tracks from her post-Disney transformation.

Light said despite coming from different eras, both women’s stories resonated strongly with today’s audiences.

She highlighted their courage in championing women’s rights, business autonomy and body autonomy, often pushing against norms that once constrained female performers.

She hopes the tribute leaves audiences with more than just catchy melodies.

“They are both good in business and as artists, but also as women who are owning who they are as individuals — and that is the message I am trying to send by covering these two artists,” she said.

“For both these artists, they stood up and had the uncomfortable conversations.

“They did things like going to court to get ownership for their music and their rights.

“I think any woman can take away that if you have something that is yours, do not be afraid to stand up for yourself or take control of the situation, even if it feels like people may not like you.”

The show will feature two acts — an hour-long tribute to Parton, followed by a 20-minute intermission, then the Cyrus act, complete with visuals and snippets of musical history projected onscreen.

The Herald