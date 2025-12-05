New short film to recount shocking killing at funeral

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

EX-HUSBAND JAILED: A film is being produced in the city based on the murder of Phumeza Pepeta in July 2020 during her father's funeral at a cemetery in KwaNobuhle

A short film is being produced in the city recounting the details around the high-profile murder case in which a man dressed up as a woman killed his ex-wife during her father’s funeral.

And as a way to honour the late Phumeza Pepeta, who was murdered in July 2020, her son was approached to do the casting for the film.

The shocking murder grabbed national headlines.

Pepeta’s ex-husband, Xolani Mkayi, had dressed up in a wig and high-heels and shot her in front of dozens of mourners at a cemetery in KwaNobuhle, where her father was being laid to rest.

Mkayi was apprehended at the scene and ultimately sentenced to an effective 25 years behind bars.

Speaking from the set on Thursday, Pepeta’s 26-year-old son, Neo, said it had been a tough couple of years after his mother’s death.

He said the family had been left with no choice but to pick up the pieces and try move on with their lives.

But the harrowing ordeal remained fresh in their minds.

“We were at the cemetery when suddenly a gunshot rang out and the crowd scattered.

“I saw my mother lying on the ground with a woman standing over her holding a gun.

“When I got closer I realised it was [Mkayi] disguised as a woman with a wig and a dress.

“A fight ensued between us and I rushed my mom to the hospital.

“Unfortunately, it was too late and she died.”

Shoot97 Productions’ Warda Mallick is producing the short film on the tragic incident.

“It is something entirely different shooting this film.

“This is based on a true story and we had to be sensitive and have our facts straight,” Mallick said.

What made it more unique and personal was that Neo had cast the actors.

“We are now in the production stage and the film will most probably be released by mid-2026.

“I also want to thank Johannes Fortuin of Fortuin Funeral Home for sponsoring us with the equipment at the gravesite,” she said.

Neo said his greatest concern at the time of his mother’s death had been his little sister, who was only 10 years old.

He said she had a lot of questions that he could not answer.

“As much as it was a tragic event in our lives, it brings peace knowing I can honour her [mother’s] legacy and keep her memory alive by telling her story through this film,” Neo said.

“This process has helped me deal with my pain and has taught me so much about grief and love.

“Seeing my thoughts and memories, and my mom’s diary writings come to life has been quite an experience.

“No-one expected something like this to happen and I had to grow up quickly, especially for my younger sibling.”

Neo said the loss still hurt deeply, but they were taking it day by day.

Mallick said her company was only making use of a local crew on set.

