Westering High pupil dies in rugby incident

Herald Reporter

TRAGIC END: Westering High School pupil Kungawoo Booi, 17, passed away during a rugby practice at the school on Thursday (123RF)

A Westering High School rugby player tragically lost his life on Thursday in a freak rugby incident.

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Kungawoo Booi, 17, died during a rugby practice at the school.

“According to preliminary reports, SAPS Kabega Park responded to a complaint at a high school in Bougainvillea Drive, Westering,” she said.

“On arrival they were informed that the pupil was busy practising rugby when he was injured.

“He received medical attention on the scene but passed away.”

She said Kabega Park detectives had opened an inquest investigation following the incident.

