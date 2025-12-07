Bay lawyer in costly ‘vanishing act’ probe

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Legal Practice Council (LPC) is investigating well-known Gqeberha attorney Pumeza Bija, who formerly practised under the surname Bono, after she allegedly caused a client to lose thousands of rand by not pitching up at court.

Bija must now explain herself before the LPC’s disciplinary committee in February 2026, where she faces a charge of misconduct.

This comes after a complaint was lodged against her by a former client, Joyce Msutwana, in connection with a court matter dating back years.

Bija had been defending Msutwana in a defamation case but allegedly failed to arrive at court when the trial resumed, resulting in a default judgment and a costs order being granted.

Documents seen by The Herald also reveal that Bija still owes about R80,000 to Blanche Attorneys, who later started representing Msutwana, after a settlement agreement was reached at the Gqeberha regional court in May 2025.

According to the order, Bija had to cough up more than R130,000 plus interest and legal costs.

Some of the money has since been paid.

After the order was granted, Bija paid R31,459.91 on July 8 and a subsequent R20,000 on August 21 2025.

However, the parties claim no further payments were made.

This resulted in Blanche Attorneys seeking a court order to attach Bija’s Absa bank account to recover the outstanding amount.

Since the granting of that order on October 20, an amount of R1,502.83 was received on October 27.

Approached for comment, Bija said the matter involving Msutwana was being attended to through the appropriate legal processes.

“While I am a practising attorney, I am also a party to this matter, and I am bound by strict professional and ethical obligations,” Bija said.

“I am therefore not in a position to discuss any confidential information, the underlying communications, or the procedural aspects of this matter in the media.”

She said the issues that had been raised involved confidential professional interactions and ongoing steps that still needed to be finalised within the correct legal framework.

“These matters cannot ethically or responsibly be ventilated in the public domain,” she said, adding that the media needed to let the matter run its course.

With regard to the allegations concerning the LPC, Bija said any issues raised with the regulatory body would be addressed directly with the LPC through its established procedures, “which is the correct and designated platform for such matters”.

According to a confidential letter dated September 15 2022, addressed to Msutwana by LPC legal officer in the disciplinary department, Phindile Ntoni, she was advised that her matter had been discussed during an investigative committee meeting on September 12 2022.

“The matter was discussed, and the investigative committee resolved that there is prima facie evidence of misconduct on the part of the legal practitioner,” Ntoni wrote.

LPC spokesperson Kabelo Letebele confirmed the disciplinary committee was scheduled to sit in February 2026.

Letebele said the delays in dealing with the matter were caused by the high volume of complaints the LPC was dealing with.

“While the disciplinary hearings of many complaints of misconduct that were referred for adjudication have been concluded, Ms Msutwana’s complaint is among those which have not yet been finalised,” Letebele said.

He said an appropriate sanction would be determined on conclusion of the disciplinary hearing proceedings.

Prima facie evidence in Bija’s matter, Letebele said, meant that on the information presented, the investigation committee was satisfied that a case had been made which required the attorney to appear before a disciplinary committee to answer for the alleged identified misconduct following the investigation of the complaint.

“There was no version from the attorney in question as she failed to respond to the allegations contained in the complaint which was forwarded to her.”

Letebele also confirmed that the LPC had received more than one complaint against Bija, but would not go into further details.

“All the complaints lodged with the LPC against any legal practitioner or candidate legal practitioner are dealt with in terms of the disciplinary processes as set out in the Legal Practice Act,” he said.

“Unfortunately, we are not at liberty to disclose the details of the other complaints as well as the nature of those complaints until all the disciplinary processes have been finalised.”

In the meantime, Msutwana said she had tried to get Bija to reimburse her after she hired her firm in 2017 to defend her in a defamation lawsuit.

The case was brought against her by her superior at the school where she worked following an internal dispute.

However, Msutwana said she only went to court once, when the plaintiff — her colleague — was being cross-examined by Bija in 2019.

The Covid-19 pandemic then broke out and most court cases were halted.

In 2021, she was surprised when she received a phone call from Bija, indicating that there was a default judgment against her to pay the plaintiff R35,000.

Msutwana indicated that she wanted to appeal against the judgment, and Bija requested further funds for a rescission application and to instruct an advocate.

“I paid but she then indicated that 20 days had passed for the rescission application and that is when I approached my new attorneys [Blanche Attorneys],” Msutwana said.

Msutwana said she was upset that there was a default judgment against her and that Bija had still allegedly not refunded her.

A letter of demand dated November 1 2022 from Songezo Ndzeleni of Blanche Attorneys to Bija detailed Msutwana’s concerns.

The parties then came to a settlement agreement.

In part, Ndzeleni wrote that Msutwana had engaged Bija’s firm for the defamation case in November 2017.

Ndzeleni said Msutwana had given Bija her version of events, yet the plea entered on her behalf merely stated a bare denial and no explanation.

“Further, on the first day of the trial on November 1 2019, after the evidence of [the plaintiff] was led, your line of cross-examination was directed at establishing our client’s version as indicated to yourself during consultations, but same was not set out in her plea filed by yourself on her behalf.”

After the cross-examination, Ndzeleni said the matter was postponed sine die (no new date immediately given).

“Subsequently, the matter was set down, and a notice of set down was served on your offices on December 9 2020.

“Further, on February 2 2021, your offices were reminded by [the plaintiff’s] attorneys that the matter was set down for trial on February 22 2021.

“Despite the notice of set down and the subsequent reminder to yourself, our client was never advised that the matter had been set down for hearing.

“On February 22 2021, no-one from your offices attended the trial and our client was further not advised that she needed to be at court.

“The record of February 22 reflects that numerous telephone calls were made to yourself and to your offices regarding [your absence].”

Ndzeleni said the court record further reflected that Bija had later indicated to the plaintiff’s attorneys that she had allegedly elected to attend a matter in the high court instead.

Ndzeleni said Bija “acted in breach of the contract with Msutwana”, and as a result she incurred additional expenses towards an appeal that was “doomed to fail”.

“Our client subsequently incurred expenses towards a rescission application, which would never have been incurred had there been no default judgment granted against her, in the amount of R12,581.10,” Ndzeleni wrote.

“Further, our client was burdened with a costs order because of the default judgment amounting to R69,825.19 including costs in the rescission judgment.

“We hereby demand payment of the amount R117,406.29 to our client, within 14 days of this letter.

“In the event that the said payment is not effected, kindly note that we hold instructions to institute a civil claim against yourself.

“Appreciating the sensitivity of the matter, our offices are open to having a roundtable to discuss the matter, with the object of arriving at an amenable solution hereto.”

A settlement order for R133,459.91 was later granted by the Gqeberha regional court.