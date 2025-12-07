News

Pregnant woman tells of narrow escape by hiding under bed in Pretoria mass shooting

Community gripped by fear after 12 killed, 13 injured in attack on shebeen in Saulsville

Shonisani Tshikalange

Reporter

Police and forensic investigators outside Saulsville Hostel in Atteridgville, west of Pretoria, where at least 10 people died and more than 10 others were wounded in a mass shooting. (Shonisani Tshikalange)

A pregnant woman who survived a mass shooting in which 12 people were killed at a Pretoria hostel early yesterday morning has described how she hid under a bed to escape the gunmen.

Three children — aged three, 12 and 16 — were among those who died in the attack at a shebeen operating inside the hostel in Saulsville. Thirteen other people were injured.

Residents told the Sunday Times that crime has plagued the hostel for years, leaving the local community living in constant fear.

Read more here.

