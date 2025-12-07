Satellite bases boost state ambulance service in Bay

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

GEARING UP: EMS teams are set to go into overdrive in the Eastern Cape over the festive season

The health department has made effective structural adjustments to support the work of the state ambulance service in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro, but more personnel are needed.

That’s the view of a veteran paramedic, who has been employed by the Eastern Cape health department’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) unit for the past 20 years.

He was speaking out on Friday on the eve of the festive season rush, when ambulance services typically are forced into overdrive, as incidents and accidents from drownings to car crashes escalate.

The paramedic, who did not want to be named, said the department and the EMS management team had managed to partner positively in Nelson Mandela Bay to create a series of satellite bases.

“Instead of just being based at Dora Nginza Hospital, we now have satellite bases in Motherwell, West End, Central and Kariega.

“They’ve really helped a lot because before we would struggle to get out of the area around Dora, on the north side of town, to for instance a drowning at Kings Beach.

“Even with our lights on and siren going motorists would often not move out the way and we could not get to these incidents timeously. So, we’re very grateful.”

However, he said the 248 emergency service positions across the Eastern Cape recently advertised by the department fell far short of meeting the real need.

“The exiting of staff to places like Saudi Arabia to start jobs there is much more than the entry of staff into EMS.

“We probably need 650 new paramedics across the province, and 248 in Nelson Mandela Bay alone.

“However, with our new satellite bases in the metro, we’re coping.”

He said the most immediate problem that had to be fixed was the operation of the EMS control room, which in the Bay is situated at Dora Nginza.

“When we get to an emergency scene, we often have to deal with upset people telling us how they struggled in this regard.

“Either they struggled to get through, or there was rudeness, or the operator didn’t understand what they were saying, or they couldn’t hear what he or she was saying.”

He said the control room staff should be specially picked and not just comprise those paramedics who were tired of being out on the road.

“We need to raise the control room standard and apply strict criteria in order to get the right people who care and are capable of dealing with people who are stressed. And then we need to train them properly.”

He said cable theft often played a role in cutting the link with the control room.

He said another continuing problem was that EMS could not service some areas without a police escort because of the danger that they would be attacked by criminals.

“Sometimes the police will go with us and then while we’re out there they get an urgent call to attend an emergency gang shooting, for instance.

“So they have to leave, and we have to carry on, hoping we will not be targeted, which is very stressful.”

Health department spokesperson Siyanda Manana said the department recognised that more staff were needed to strengthen the EMS unit.

“Consequently, we are trying to beef up the personnel.

“In this regard, on November 14, we published a notice advertising a number of jobs in the health department that we are looking to fill — including 248 paramedic and emergency care officer positions, to be deployed across the province.

“Forty of those EMS positions are for Nelson Mandela Bay.”

Focusing on the control room issues, he said the department recognised the importance of this section and the frustrations being expressed.

“We acknowledge the concerns raised regarding access to our EMS control rooms and interactions with operators.

“The Eastern Cape EMS places the highest importance on both the technical competence and the interpersonal skills of our control room staff, as they are the first point of contact for members of the public in emergencies.”

He said selection of EMS control room staff was based on a combination of formal qualifications in emergency care, communication skills and previous experience in emergency or high-pressure environments.

“A strong emphasis is placed on empathy, problem-solving and the ability to remain calm under pressure.”

Manana said all control room operators underwent training including on call-taking protocols and the key issue of medical trauma triage or prioritisation, based on urgency.

He said complementing these efforts, the department was implementing an “electronic call-taking and dispatch system” to enhance service delivery

“Gqeberha is already fully functional, and the East London call centre is scheduled to roll out the system before the new year.

“Our goal is to ensure that every call is handled promptly, professionally and with compassion.”

The main EMS number in Nelson Mandela Bay is 112 and the alternative numbers are (041) 459-0292/ 0027/ 0179/ 0585/ 0311/ 0173/ 0558/ 0276.

The main number for Buffalo City Metro and Amathole District Municipality is also 112 and the alternative numbers are 080 003 2364, (043) 726-1110 and (043) 721-3156.

