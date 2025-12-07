Schoolboy’s death during rugby practice prompts outpouring of grief

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

HEARTBREAKING INCIDENT: Messages of condolence have been pouring in for Westering High School pupil Kungawo Booi, who died after being injured during rugby practice on Thursday

The Gqeberha schools rugby fraternity is in mourning after the death of beloved Westering High School pupil Kungawo Booi.

The 17-year-old rugby player tragically lost his life on Thursday in a freak on-field incident.

Kungawo collapsed during a routine practice session after being injured and received medical attention on the scene but died as a result of his injury.

Local rugby coaches, clubs and schools as well as the broader community have since sent hundreds of messages of condolence expressing their support for the school.

EP Schools Rugby president Phillip Bosch said it had yet to establish all the details about what had happened.

“There is currently an inquest into the matter and as soon as I have information I will report to EP Rugby.

“This is not something we want, especially on a training field, and our heartfelt condolences go out to his family.”

Pearson High School rugby coach Christiaan van Schalkwyk said he was at a loss for words regarding the tragedy.

“This is such an unfortunate and tragic occasion.

“Years ago, when I coached at Brandwag [Hoërskool], there was also a serious injury on the field.

“These things stay with you, and I sincerely hope everybody involved will find solace with what happened.

“Rugby is a contact sport, but something like this is the last thing on your mind, especially on the training field.

“I am busy with a practice session at the moment [on Friday] and will let the boys do a short prayer afterwards.

“Our condolences from the Pearson High side go out to Westering High as a whole, all the coaches and players and students.

“We think about his [Kungawo’s] parents and our condolences go out to them as well.”

Framesby High School coach Louis Gerber also expressed his sympathy.

Gerber said his school had sent a message of condolence to Westering High.

“This a such a tragic event and our thoughts are especially with the family.”

The acting principal of Westering High, Hugo Mulder, said in a statement that the school community was devastated by Kungawo’s untimely death.

By Sunday, the post had received almost 4,000 reactions, about 500 comments and more than 100 shares on Facebook.

“It is difficult to find the right words in a moment like this,” Mulder said.

“Kungawo Booi was so much more than just a rugby player.

“He was a bright, spirited young man who brought energy, warmth and kindness wherever he went.

“He was a true part of our Westering family, and his loss is felt deeply by everyone who knew him.

“Our hearts go out to his family and loved ones as they face this painful time.

“We ask our community to keep them in your thoughts and prayers, and to hold them close in your hearts.

“As a school, we are supporting one another in every way we can.

“Counselling and emotional support are available for any learner or staff member who needs it, and we encourage our Westering family to lean on one another in the days ahead.

“We grieve together as a community, and we will carry Kungawo’s memory with us always.”

Several other schools also took to social media to send their messages of support, including Kungawo’s former school, Kabega Primary.

“Today we honour and remember the life of Kungawo Booi, a former Kabega Primary learner whose passing has deeply saddened our school community.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and all who knew and loved him.

“May you find strength and peace during this incredibly difficult time.”

Arbor Primary School posted: “On behalf of our school community, our most sincere condolences.

“We will be praying for the family and your school community at this difficult time.”

Andrew Rabie High School said it stood with the Westering High community during this difficult and heartbreaking time.

“To Kungawo Booi’s family, friends and teachers — you are in our thoughts and prayers.

“May you find strength, comfort and support in the days ahead.”

The Club Rugby in Eastern Cape Facebook page, with more than 30,000 followers, also extended its sympathies.

“We extend our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, teachers and teammates of Kungawo Booi, who tragically passed away during a rugby practice.

“His loss is profoundly felt throughout the entire Westering community.

“May his family find strength and comfort in the cherished memories they hold, and may his legacy continue to inspire all those whose lives he touched.

“Our thoughts remain with you during this deeply difficult and heartbreaking time.”

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Kabega Park detectives had opened an inquest investigation.

“According to preliminary reports, SAPS Kabega Park responded to a complaint at a high school in Bougainvillea Drive, Westering,” she said.

“On arrival they were informed that the pupil was practising rugby when he was injured.

“He received medical attention on the scene but passed away.”