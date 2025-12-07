‘They are coming for me — I’ve done what I needed to do’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

06 December 2025. A distraught Leeanne Mclean the wife of the murdered Marius “vlam" van der Merwe could not hide her tears as she witnessed her husband take his last breath in the presence of his kids and wife. Picture. Thapelo Morebudi

Marius “Vlam” van der Merwe knew he was living on borrowed time.

The man South Africa knew only as witness D at the Madlanga commission had escaped two previous assassination attempts before he was shot dead in cold blood in his driveway in Brakpan on Friday night. One of those attempts was just two weeks ago.

His devastated family told the Sunday Times yesterday that he had warned them in recent weeks that someone was out to kill him.

“When we asked him to beef up his security, he said no amount of security would protect him,” his mother-in law, Lesley McLean, said. “He knew they were coming for him. He had done what he needed to do when he testified during the commission. He was prepared to die, but as a family we were not prepared to lose him.”

