Alexander’s holiday mission — bringing joy to children with cancer

Alexander Rhodes and his mom Marelize are on a mission to spread a little Christmas cheer.

While most children are looking forward to Christmas gifts and holiday fun, 13-year-old Alexander Rhodes has a different wish this year — to make the festive season brighter for children battling cancer.

Diagnosed with glioblastoma two years ago, Alexander has already undergone two craniotomies at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital in Cape Town and completed six weeks of radiation therapy.

In July, doctors confirmed that the tumour had returned for a third time.

Now inoperable, it presses against the optic nerve behind his left eye.

Despite his own challenges, Alexander is determined to give back.

Through a movement he has dubbed “Christmas for Cancer Kids”, he hopes to donate food parcels and toys to ease the holiday season for other children facing cancer.

“Alexander’s Christmas Dream is taking wings in the form of a movement we call Christmas for Cancer Kids,” his mother, Marelize, said.

“The community has been amazing to help make this happen. To grow this into something that reaches further communities would be amazing.

“No child should go through cancer — it’s an unfair diagnosis and the treatment is harsh and brutal.”

Alexander, along with his siblings Via, 12, a cancer survivor, and Arthur, 6, have drawn strength from the support of family and friends throughout his journey.

His sister is now helping by creating handmade cards for each family and assisting with assembling care packages.

Marelize said that despite the physical changes and partial blindness Alexander has experienced, he remained hopeful and focused on helping others.

“The love he receives from family, especially his younger siblings who are hands-on in his journey, inspired him to spread the love and create a community where children with cancer receive comfort and care from family and strangers,” she said.

She added that Christmas had always been a joyful time for the Rhodes family, but Alexander understood that many children in treatment may feel isolated or unable to enjoy the season.

“Cancer often places financial strain on families, making holiday extras difficult,” Marelize said.

“With that in mind, Alexander wanted to reach out to other children fighting cancer — to learn what they wish for at Christmas time and to find a way to make the holiday feel a little more special for them.”

She described the project as a way to bring hope and joy.

“We’ve seen firsthand how a little Christmas joy and hope can brighten the world of a child facing a frightening diagnosis and give them renewed energy for the fight ahead.

“Some children will celebrate Christmas as a milestone they never thought they’d reach.”

In partnership with the Reach for a Dream Foundation and local support groups, the Rhodes family has identified children undergoing cancer treatment in George.

They plan to distribute hampers containing food, restaurant vouchers, clothing vouchers and gifts.

Local businesses and residents are being encouraged to contribute, no matter the size of the donation.

Those wishing to help can contact Marelize on 082-434-0011.

The Herald