Five deaths in Eastern Cape initiation season raise safety concerns

Five initiates have already lost their lives just two weeks into the Eastern Cape’s summer customary male initiation season.

There has been one fatality in the Buffalo City metro and two deaths each in the Chris Hani and OR Tambo municipalities.

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Zolile Williams said the department had already dispatched district and metro monitoring teams throughout the province in an effort to ensure the safe passage of the province’s boys to manhood.

Williams said the teams had already made inroads and their work was commendable in mitigating the risks associated with negligence and neglect by some parents.

“Twenty-one people have been arrested for illegal circumcision.

“We commend our teams and the SAPS for stamping the authority of our government against law breakers.

“We are also concerned about the illegal initiation schools in some parts of the province, and commend those who comply with the prescripts of the law for the safe passage of boys to manhood.

“Let the law take its course without fear or favour to those who break the law including against errant parents,” Williams said.

Eastern Cape House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders chair Nkosi Mpumalanga Gwadiso decried the death, allegedly by hanging, in the Chris Hani district.

“Let the police investigate the matter to bring closure to the parents and family of the deceased,” he said.

“The deaths are disappointing given the awareness campaigns undertaken through training and Imbizo yamadoda.”

He encouraged monitoring teams not to be discouraged but rather to push on to mitigate risks until the end of the season.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families,” Gwadiso said.

