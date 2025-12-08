Gqeberha dancers leap into national spotlight in ‘Cats’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

FAMED PRODUCTION: Darren Rockman stars as Coricopat in the legendary musical 'Cats', which is being staged at Artscape in Cape Town

Against the bright lights of Cape Town’s Artscape stage, two dancers from Gqeberha are preparing to leap into the national spotlight — and into the ranks of one of theatre’s most iconic productions.

Darren Rockman and Jordan Roelfze, both 29, have earned their place in the cast of Cats, the legendary musical celebrated for its athletic choreography and unforgettable characters.

For the pair, who grew up in Fernwood Park and Gelvandale respectively, the moment is more than a career milestone.

It is a powerful testament to the surge of world-class talent emerging from Gqeberha’s northern areas — and a reminder that big dreams can be born in the most unassuming of places.

Rockman’s love for the stage began in his primary school years at Herbert Hurd, where he was first introduced to classic musicals.

That early fascination eventually led him to pursue drama in high school and later embark on a professional path in the performing arts.

He portrays Coricopat, the instinctive and telepathic twin cat.

“In high school, when I realised drama was the one subject that made me feel completely alive, I knew I wasn’t meant for a desk job.

“I belonged on a stage performing, storytelling and connecting with audiences.

“Being cast in Cats feels like everything I dreamed about as a child finally coming full circle,” Rockman said.

Roelfze began his journey at the age of nine, when his first ballet teacher recognised his talent and guided him into formal training.

Despite facing bullying growing up, dance became his refuge and foundation.

His discipline led him to Cape Town City Ballet’s apprentice programme and now to one of the most iconic roles in Cats as Mr Mistoffelees, the glittering, electric magic cat.

“Growing up in the northern areas taught me resilience and determination.

“I didn’t come from wealth, but I had a family who believed in me and kept pushing me.

“To now stand on a national stage as the magic cat feels surreal and reminds me that no dream is too small or impossible,” Roelfze said.

Both dancers describe the rehearsal process as intense, transformative and physically demanding.

Cats is a musical that famously requires performers to move, sing and emote entirely as feline characters, a challenge that pushes the boundaries of traditional musical theatre performance.

What makes their achievement even more meaningful is that local dancers from Gqeberha are proving that world-class talent can come from anywhere.

Rockman says the symbolism and significance of this achievement are not lost on him.

“Representing boys from the northern areas means everything to me.

“We don’t always have access to the same resources, but passion and faith can take you places you never imagined.

“If my story inspires even one young person to pursue the arts, then this journey is worth every hurdle,” he said.

Jordan Roelfze stars as Mr Mistoffelees in the world-renowned musical 'Cats' (Supplied)

Roelfze says he hopes their success will send an important message home.

“I want children from my neighbourhood to see that someone who walked the same streets and faced the same challenges can achieve something extraordinary.

“Your beginnings don’t define where you can go.

“Believe in your craft and work harder than anyone expects,” he said.

The production opens on December 10 and will run until January 11 2026 at Artscape in Cape Town.

