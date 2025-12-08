Gqeberha puppy killer sentenced to correctional supervision

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A Motherwell woman who beat a puppy to death with a broom handle has been sentenced to 18 months’ correctional supervision.

Sentencing the woman last week, Gqeberha magistrate Kuveshan Padayachee found the 2.5kg eight-week-old puppy posed no threat to the woman, and her assault was premeditated.

Handing down sentence in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on December 1, Padayachee said animal cruelty mattered.

“This court aligns itself with the growing jurisprudence recognising that violence against animals reflects the broader concerns about societal violence, normalisation of cruelty and diminished empathy.”

Sketching the background to the case, the magistrate said that on October 28 2024, the little dog escaped through a hole in the fence of his owner Zalisile Zepe, 67, into the yard of Buyiswa Yawa, 34, who lived next door.

“The accused assaulted the puppy using a broomstick ... She offered no evidence that the puppy posed a threat to her safety or her property.

“Nor is there any evidence that she tried to remove it using non-violence means, or that she sought the assistance of the owner or other neighbours.

“The violence inflicted was of such severity that the animal succumbed to its injuries.

“The accused’s conduct was not spontaneous, she left to fetch a broomstick and returned to beat the animal.”

He said he had taken into account that she was a first-time offender and a single mother of two young children, and that she accepted responsibility for the attack and showed remorse.

However, the offence was shocking and unacceptable.

“It strikes at the moral foundations of a civilised society.

“The accused is sentenced to 18 months’ correctional supervision .... She shall perform free community service every Sunday between 8am and 12 noon for a total of 16 hours a month, for the duration of the sentence.

“For the first three months of this sentence, the accused is confined to her residence ... between 6pm and 6am.

“Additionally, she is sentenced to six months’ imprisonment, suspended for five years, on condition that she is not convicted of contravening the [Animal Protection] Act during the period of suspension.”

Yawa must also attend department of correctional services rehabilitation programmes and may not use alcohol or drugs during her period of correctional supervision.

Animal Anti-Cruelty League legal representative Karien van Schalkwyk, who prosecuted the case, said Zepe had been shocked when he witnessed Yawa beating his puppy.

“He went to fetch it ... and it succumbed in his arms.”

She said Zepe reported the matter to the Motherwell police station, where he sought to open a case but, according to him, he was not assisted in this regard.

He took a bus to the Walmer police station but they referred him to the Animal Welfare Society on the Schoenmakerskop road.

He then walked the 4km to the Animal Welfare Society pound, and staff there contacted the Animal Anti-Cruelty League.

Van Schalkwyk said she and league inspector Jurgen “Yogi” Etsebeth fetched Zepe, investigated the matter, obtained evidence, compiled a docket and laid a criminal complaint against Yawa.

“Etsebeth submitted an affidavit of aggravation, arguing abuse was worthy of attention despite congested court rolls, especially in jurisdictions such as Motherwell where crime and violence is rife.

“Violence on animals leads to violence on humans and vice versa.”

She said the Animal Anti-Cruelty League welcomed the sentence.

“We are grateful that the court recognised the link between animal violence and human violence.

“We hope that the community and law enforcement officers will recognise this link too.

“Empathy towards animals leads to empathy towards humans, less violence and a kinder world for all.”

She said animal owners should ensure that their animals were not a nuisance to others.

“However, inflicting violence on animals is never justified.

“The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality animal control unit or animal welfare organisations can assist to settle conflicts between animal owners in a humane manner.

“Where damage/loss has occurred, the courts can be approached with claims.”

Animal Welfare Society general manager Cynthea van Rhijn welcomed the conviction and sentence of Yawa.

“There is no excuse for animal cruelty in any shape or form. We call for compassion and kindness to every living being,” she said.