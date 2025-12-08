‘How I nearly lost all of my family in a shooting’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Khanyile family on Sunday placed the blood-stained mattress outside the room where the shooting happened.

A 29-year-old man who lost his uncle, two nephews and younger brother in the Saulsville massacre in Tshwane, where 11 people were killed, has told of how he was awoken by gunfire that lasted for about 20 minutes as he laid in the room next door.

The man, who did not want to be named for safety reasons, told Sowetan on Sunday that he had just come back from using the bathroom at around 4am on Saturday morning and that was lying in his bed when he heard the gunfire.

“I was terrified. I stayed in bed and didn’t move ... what gave me a bit of comfort is that the rooms are divided by bricks,” he said with tears rolling down his face.

Click here to read the full story.

Sowetan