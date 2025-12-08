Iconic fashion brand Maxhosa set to move production to ELIDZ

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Production and manufacturing operations for internationally recognised fashion house Maxhosa Africa are being relocated to the East London Industrial Development Zone (ELIDZ).

The shift, which is already under way, will see the brand consolidate its base in East London, with plans for a facility capable of accommodating about 300 employees once fully operational.

The transition is expected to expand local textile production, create jobs across the value chain and strengthen the province’s positioning in the national fashion and manufacturing landscape.

Maxhosa founder and designer Laduma Ngxokolo said the relocation was unfolding in stages, with production capacity gradually increasing as the company settled into the precinct.

Most production is currently in Johannesburg.

He said the decision to move was driven by both practical and cultural considerations.

“For us, East London feels like the closest and most authentic connection to Xhosa culture,” he said.

“It is a city that holds so much of our heritage, home to many Xhosa people and diverse clans.

“In many ways, it feels like a homecoming, a return to our roots both as a family and as a brand.”

Ngxokolo said the new site would allow Maxhosa to significantly boost output while improving distribution efficiency as production ramped up.

“This move will significantly boost our production capacity and naturally increase the variety of products we can create.

“It will also enhance our distribution efficiency as we grow,” he said.

Young people would be central to the company’s employment and skills-building strategy.

“We believe in creating meaningful opportunities for young people, building skills and investing in the next generation who will carry our culture and our industry forward.”

Jobs would open in textile manufacturing, pattern-making, administration, warehousing, logistics and distribution, with roles expanding over time.

“This growth will happen gradually as the facility and our operations expand,” he said.

While Maxhosa’s arrival strengthens the creative sector, Ngxokolo said the company’s long-term ambitions extended beyond a single factory.

“Long-term, we want to grow manufacturing in the Eastern Cape and build a strong, sustainable base for future expansion,” he said.

Business leaders said the relocation signalled renewed confidence in the Eastern Cape’s ability to sustain high-value industries.

“Seeing a global black-owned brand choose East London for production shows confidence in our province’s potential,” East London businessman Luthando Bara said.

“It signals that world-class manufacturing can happen here.”

Bara said investments of this nature typically triggered broader economic activity.

“The textile sector in the Eastern Cape has been quiet for years, and Maxhosa brings both credibility and momentum.” — Luthando Bara

“A move like this always brings a chain reaction. It creates direct jobs, stimulates demand for local suppliers, and brings new skills into the province,” he said.

“It also raises the profile of the Eastern Cape as a place where serious manufacturing can happen.”

Bara said Maxhosa’s presence could create opportunities.

“Maxhosa is an industry leader, and its presence can open doors,” he said.

“This includes textile producers, logistics companies, creative agencies, CMT operators and many more.

“When a brand of this size plants itself in the province, it creates a network effect that others can plug into.”

Skills development, especially for young people, would be critical, he said.

“For our economy to grow, young people need practical skills that lead to real jobs.

“When major black-owned brands invest in training and mentorship, they help build a pipeline of talent that keeps the industry alive.

“It also strengthens economic inclusion, because young people from township and rural backgrounds get a fair chance to enter high-value sectors.”

Bara said the investment could also help revitalise the local textile industry.

“The textile sector in the Eastern Cape has been quiet for years, and Maxhosa brings both credibility and momentum,” he said.

“With the ELIDZ offering proper infrastructure and Maxhosa bringing global demand, we could see more manufacturing facilities, more skilled jobs and a stronger local supply chain.”

Buffalo City mayor Princess Faku welcomed the relocation, saying it reflected growing confidence in East London as a manufacturing hub.

“This move is more than a business decision, it is a vote of confidence in BCMM,” she said.

“Maxhosa’s presence in the ELIDZ will not only stimulate economic growth, but also create opportunities for our people, support local suppliers and showcase the creative excellence that our city continues to inspire.”

She said the municipality was committed to supporting companies that contributed to inclusive economic development.

“We are proud to see a celebrated global brand investing in our beautiful BCMM,” Faku said.

“We stand ready to support their journey as they grow, innovate and create jobs right here at home.”

She said the development aligned with BCM’s ambition to become a leading centre for manufacturing, creativity and investment.

“As the metro we are ready for more businesses like these to come invest here and create jobs for our people.

“We are constantly making sure that there are opportunities for such ventures.”

ELIDZ spokesperson Siphosethu Tikana said the organisation was bound by confidentiality agreements and unable to disclose details beyond confirming the project’s existence.

“At this stage, the ELIDZ is unable to respond to the specific questions you have raised.

“This is due to a non-disclosure agreement in place with the investor, which requires that we consult with the investor before sharing any information publicly,” he said.

Tikana said project details would be released at an official launch, with arrangements to be announced in due course.

