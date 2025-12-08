Minister chairs meeting in bid to find common ground among Nelson Mandela Bay stakeholders

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Co-operative governance minister Velenkosini Hlabisa led a meeting in Nelson Mandela Bay at the weekend aimed at giving the municipality and business an opportunity to “put their sides of the story”.

The meeting followed the mid-week Section 154 agreement whereby the national co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) department will, for the next six months, help the metro stabilise governance.

Hlabisa said on Saturday the aim was to foster co-operation and inclusivity.

“This is an opportunity for the metro and civil society to put their sides of the story and eventually for us to find common ground,” he said.

“How can we make the municipality the home of everybody?

“When businesspeople have a challenge they must have the courage to go to the office of the mayor, the speaker and the MMC [member of the mayoral committee] and express the problem, and work out the solution for the benefit of everyone.

“We can do it because God gave us the ability to listen to each other and to find common ground.

“If we can listen to each other on the programmes and the solutions, we will leave this house knowing we have turned a new page for the benefit of our city, our province and our country.”

Hlabisa said he was inspired by the business of the metro’s Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport.

“All times of the day you can see that the airport is busy, and it gives a good reflection.

“When you look at it, it doesn’t cause you to lose hope.

“We should capitalise on it, to once again ensure this city becomes the area of choice for investors.”

The weekend’s engagement brought together Cogta’s national ministry and provincial department, the Bay municipality, led by mayor Babalwa Lobishe, the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber, civil society and other key stakeholders in the metro.

The purpose of the session was to review progress made since the last meeting in September, take new inputs, discuss partnerships and collaboration opportunities and provide a platform for ongoing engagement between all stakeholders.

The goals included getting an overview of the state of Nelson Mandela Bay’s economy and devising a plan to improve service delivery.

Hlabisa’s sentiments come about a week after councillors approved a conceptual framework for a multibillion-rand aerotropolis project.

The proposed aerotropolis — anchored by a new 3,300m² runway and a logistics hub next to the city’s airport — involves an airport precinct that would enable international flights and improve logistics.

The plan was revealed at a recent economic development committee meeting.

Earlier in 2025, Airports Company SA announced a R4.6bn upgrade to Gqeberha’s airport over the next five years.

This includes a terminal expansion, runway rehabilitation and parking refurbishment.

However, the metro plans to include a runway extension and logistics park within the airport precinct.

The Herald