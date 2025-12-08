Mthatha public pool comes to life again with sounds of laughter, splashing and joy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Mthatha public swimming pool officially reopened on Thursday after almost a decade of closure,much to the delight of young children and the community.

The sound of splashing water accompanied by loud screams of excited young children echoed around the Mthatha public swimming pool on a sunny Thursday afternoon when it finally opened its gates to the community for the first time in almost a decade.

Having been forced to close its doors due to neglect and rampant vandalism, the facility was brought back to life as parents and authorities from King Sabata Dalindyebo local municipality, led by mayor Nyaniso Nelani, officially cut the ribbon to signal the reopening of the pool.

