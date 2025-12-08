NMU excels at quantity surveying conference

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nelson Mandela University’s department of quantity surveying excelled at the recent 15th South African Council for the Quantity Surveying Profession’s International Research Conference, taking home numerous accolades.

BSc Hons (quantity surveying) graduate Dylan Minnaar received the ASAQS Gold Medal Award.

This is awarded annually at a national level for outstanding academic achievement during the 2024 academic year to a BSc honours graduate.

According to the council, these students’ academic achievements should be of outstanding merit with their personal qualities contributing positively to the profession.

Minnaar is currently working locally for international quantity surveying firm, Rogerson Reddan & Associates.

The university’s department of quantity surveying also won two of the four paper awards and presented 11 papers at the conference.

In the category “Navigating disruption in the built environment” master’s student and associate lecturer Shemondalay Jonas and Prof Gerrit Crafford (supervisor) won an award for their paper on building resilience: “Countering SA’s construction mafia through stakeholder collaboration in the construction industry.”

The other award was in the category “Sustainability in the built environment,” where BSc honours student Namhla Bokveld and Prof Nishani Harinarain, research associate and supervisor, presented their paper on “The role of greenwashing in shaping contractors’ approaches to green building.”

The Herald