Recent assault cases by teachers nears 100-mark in Eastern Cape

In the period of 2023/2024, 42 cases were reported while in the 2024/25 period, 32 cases were reported either by schools, parents or other concerned parties. In the same periods, the country reported 606 cases.

Almost 100 teachers from the Eastern Cape were reported to their regulatory board for misconduct, including sexual assault of pupils and corporal punishment in the 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 financial years.

Of the reported cases, sexual assaults accounted for the most.

This is according to the annual reports of the SA Council for Educators (SACE) for the last two financial years.

SACE spokesperson Risuna Nkuna said the body had no jurisdiction over the employment of educators, but they conducted regular workshops to capacitate educators on the code of professional ethics.

“Even one case is one too many...Sexual assault against pupils represents one of the gravest breaches of trust imaginable.” — Melapi

The educators’ watchdog said during the 2024/2025 financial year, SACE observed a consistent trend in reported cases, with a slight increase in incidents involving assault and corporal punishment of pupils, sexual abuse of pupils, assault of colleagues within the school environment and other forms of unprofessional conduct

These patterns underscore the urgent need for professional development in positive discipline, particularly among educators who continue to apply corporal punishment.

The organisation said statistics had shown that more male than female educators were alleged to have breached the code of ethics.

“Furthermore, with the rise of offences against women and children in society at large, the council has put concerted efforts into ensuring that offences targeting these vulnerable groups are prioritised, while also encouraging male educators to always act or behave professionally,” it said.

Children’s rights activist Petros Majola said the figure was just a glimpse based on reported cases, adding there were cases that went unreported.

“I will always suggest that, when teachers are in training or at the academic institutions across the country, they should undergo certain programmes that are aimed at empowering them with understanding of the law,” Majola said.

“We also have to make sure we have programmes on professional ethics targeting not only the newly qualified educators, but also those who are in the field already.

“While I still feel very strongly about developing reporting systems in schools, we need to understand that we should not necessarily be focusing on that but rather focusing on these inappropriate behaviours that could be addressed.”

Majola said they continued doing information sharing sessions with schools to minimise such incidents and to focus more on professional development.

Provincial education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said: “We note these numbers and believe that they call for a concerted partnership between the department of education and social partners to combat this issue.

“We have started such with SACE following the September/October outbreak by whistle blowers.

“We believe that working together can help ensure this comes to an end and, at the same time, those found guilty will face the wrath of the law.

“This is because from the day an educator is employed, we provide them with resource files coupled with intense training to avert such.”

Gender-based violence activist Asonele Melapi, of the Nokwanda Patocka GBV Foundation, said the increase of sexual misconduct and corporal punishment was alarming.

“Even one case is one too many,” Melapi said. “Sexual assault against pupils represents one of the gravest breaches of trust imaginable.

“Educators hold a duty of care, and when that duty is violated, it not only harms the individual child but undermines confidence in the entire education system.

“The persistence of corporal punishment is equally concerning. It remains illegal, yet its continued use shows gaps in accountability, monitoring and ongoing training within schools.

“What these numbers reflect is the urgent need for prevention, stronger reporting mechanisms and swift disciplinary action.”

She called for civil society to advocate for safer school environments where children feel protected, supported and heard.

Naptosa CEO Loyiso Mbinda said increasing numbers demanded urgent attention.

“We acknowledge the bravery of pupils and parents who come forward to report these incidents and commend SACE for taking action against perpetrators,” Mbinda said.

“Naptosa supports a zero-tolerance approach to misconduct and emphasises the need for stricter vetting processes for educators, regular training on professional conduct and safeguarding, clear reporting mechanisms for victims and support for affected pupils and families.

“We urge educators to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and respect for pupils’ rights and dignity.

“Naptosa will continue to work with stakeholders to ensure safe and supportive learning environments.”

DAILY DISPATCH