South Africa activates high-tech border plan for festive travel surge

South Africa’s Border Management Authority (BMA) has unveiled a festive season operational plan to streamline cross-border operations.

BMA commissioner Dr Micheal Masiapato aims to ensure smoother traveller processing and tighter border security during one of the busiest periods of the year. The plan includes the deployment of advanced surveillance technology and strengthened regional coordination to manage the holiday travel surge.

From December 10 to January 15, enforcement measures will be intensified to detect and seize narcotics, illicit goods and stolen vehicles.

“We want to warn all travellers to desist from committing any act of criminality around the ports or even in the border law enforcement areas as they will be detected and arrested,” Masiapato said.

Briefing the media in Pretoria on Sunday, Masiapato said drones and body cams will be operational to improve detection capability and address possible corruption from team members at border posts.

To ease congestion at key ports, the BMA has partnered with TRAC and SANRAL to strengthen traffic flow management at the busy Lebombo port of entry between South Africa and Mozambique. Masiapato said South Africa had also held discussions with neighbouring countries — Lesotho, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Namibia, eSwatini and Botswana — to streamline cross-border operations.

BMA has partnerships with the South African Freight Forwarders Association, the Association of Meat Importers and Exporters, and the South African Association of Ship Operators and Agents.

Masiapato added that the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure will provide temporary infrastructure — including lighting, ablution facilities, barricades and water tanks — across ports and corridors.

Additional ICT technicians will be deployed to support the movement control system, with further remote assistance from the Revenue Service and the department of home affairs.

“As a result, we have agreed to adjust operating hours at some of the key ports which do not operate on a 24-hour basis,” he said.