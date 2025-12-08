Taps dry as Amatola Water Board members’ pockets overflow

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Board members of the Amatola Water Board, which supplies bulk water to various municipalities across the Eastern Cape, raked in R2.8m in excess payments over the past three financial years, according to water and sanitation minister Pemmy Majodina.

In her recent response to parliamentary questions posed by uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) MP Visvin Reddy, Majodina shed light on the hefty fees involving the water utility.

Click here to read the full story.

DAILY DISPATCH