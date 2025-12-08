News

‘Witness D’ escaped two previous assassination attempts

QRF Task Team security company owner Mariius "Vlam" van der Merwe, who worked with police to combat illegal mining on the East Rand, was fatally shot on Friday night. (QRF Task Team)

The first attempt on ‘Witness D’ Marius ‘Vlam’ van der Merwe’s life was a few months ago at Plastic City during a major operation targeting illegal miners.

The second attempt was about two weeks ago at the same location when a bullet meant for him hit a rock before grazing his forehead.

On Friday night, as he struggled to open the gate at his home, he was shot dead in front of his wife and their two children aged eight and four years.

