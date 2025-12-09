Build sustainable rural economy to revive small towns, NMU expert urges

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

To revive our ramshackle rural towns we need to return their power to shape their own destinies and build on their unique environmental and cultural assets.

That is the view of Nelson Mandela University life, earth, environmental and agricultural sciences cluster director Dr Anton de Wit, who spoke to The Herald on Sunday following his address to a Sustainability Forum seminar at the university last week.

De Wit said as dire as the situation was in many dorpies, not least in the Eastern Cape, there was huge potential for resuscitating them.

“We need to get back to the model where each town, across multiple sectors, manages its own affairs.

“We need to fix vandalised railways and reopen the stations in each town like we used to have.

“If we could do that in the Langkloof with the Apple Express, for instance, we could have something world class.

“We need to identify and capitalise on the defining environmental or cultural asset of each dorp, whether it be the isolated Karoo around Hofmeyr or the oldest pub in the country in Bathurst.”

He said each town needed to assess its heritage as broadly as possible, from the paleontological to the historical, ecological, political and spiritual.

“By doing that they can tap into tourism, encourage investment, turn the tide on rural stagnation and decay and relieve the consequent pressure on our cities.”

De Wit said even in the 1960s and 70s when small towns had flourished on the back of a powerful agri-sector, regrettable economic and environmental decisions had been made.

“The government wheat subsidy prompted farmers around places like Humansdorp to clear huge swathes of thicket, and when the subsidy fell away, those scars remained because thicket does not grow back easily.”

He said a major turning point occurred when the agri-co-operatives or storage, processing and marketing businesses which used to be situated in each town were replaced by a centralised system of district co-ops.

“As the individual co-ops disappeared, the local farmers that had always been the backbone of these dorpies withdrew their trade.

“The result was the disappearance of many businesses, from tailors, dentists and lawyers to the little tea houses which used to be a feature in each town.”

De Wit said the development of highways meant travellers no longer passed through each town, and that isolated them still further.

“But the watershed was the new political dispensation and the creation of district municipalities, which meant the planning for a particular town might take place hundreds of kilometres away.

“They no longer had a say in their own destiny.

“Underpinned by that change, governance problems mushroomed and that’s why our rural towns are in the shape they’re in today.”

He said the result of this dislocation was seen, for instance, in the management of the manganese industry.

“It’s bringing little if any benefits to towns up and down the N10.

“Instead, the ore trucks are polluting their communities and destroying their infrastructure.

“There is a place for extractive industries but we need to carefully manage them and direct them onto the best routes, and via the best transport, which would be rail.”

He said there were definite “avenues of affluence” where rural towns were flourishing or had at least turned the corner, which could be duplicated.

“The impetus is coming from people from the cities seeking a tranquil spot where they can invest in a second home.

“It’s happening in Nieu-Bethesda here in the Eastern Cape and places like Clarens in the Free State and Greyton in the Western Cape.”

