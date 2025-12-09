News

JUST IN | Court finds Robin Clarke guilty of killing toddler

Msindisi Fengu

Msindisi Fengu

Senior Reporter

CONVICTED: Robin Clarke, found guilty on Tuesday of the murder of baby Krisley Dirker in 2013, and his wife Kristen Clarke, who was found guilty of child abuse and neglect (EUGENE COETZEE)

Gqeberha man Robin Clarke has been found guilty of the murder of little Krisley Dirker, who was just 19-months-old when she was beaten to death.

Krisley’s mother, Kristen Clarke, was acquitted on the murder charge but found guilty of child abuse and neglect.

Judgment was handed down in the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday morning.

Krisley died due to severe blunt-force trauma to the head in October 2013.

The toddler had suffered extensive abuse between September and October that year when she was left in the care of Robin during the day while her mother was at work.

Several witnesses told the court how they had overheard the verbal and physical abuse the child was subjected to at the family’s Morningside flat before her death.

This is a developing story.

The Herald

Editor’s Choice

1

IN PICS | Ramaphosa pushes incentives to boost youth-driven job programmes

2

Ramaphosa defends NEC’s decision to form GNU as 4-day ANC NGC starts

3

Eastern Cape e-hailing driver pleaded for help before brutal murder but no aid cam

4

SABC journalist is recruiter of SA men for Russia’s war in Ukraine: prosecutor

5

Gruesome murders highlight Nelson Mandela Bay’s GBV crisis

Related Articles