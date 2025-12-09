JUST IN | Court finds Robin Clarke guilty of killing toddler

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

CONVICTED: Robin Clarke, found guilty on Tuesday of the murder of baby Krisley Dirker in 2013, and his wife Kristen Clarke, who was found guilty of child abuse and neglect

Gqeberha man Robin Clarke has been found guilty of the murder of little Krisley Dirker, who was just 19-months-old when she was beaten to death.

Krisley’s mother, Kristen Clarke, was acquitted on the murder charge but found guilty of child abuse and neglect.

Judgment was handed down in the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday morning.

Krisley died due to severe blunt-force trauma to the head in October 2013.

The toddler had suffered extensive abuse between September and October that year when she was left in the care of Robin during the day while her mother was at work.

Several witnesses told the court how they had overheard the verbal and physical abuse the child was subjected to at the family’s Morningside flat before her death.

This is a developing story.

