Knysna Summer Festival brings holiday cheer to scenic town

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SCENIC PLAYGROUND: The inaugural seven-day Knysna Summer Festival is aimed at entertaining and attracting visitors to the area over the Christmas period

Despite the water woes, the show must go on as the Knysna Summer Festival organisers forge ahead with their plan to bring hundreds of people to the scenic shoreline for the December event.

After identifying a gap in activities between Christmas and the new year, KnysnaX Sporting Events’ Peter Szeili came up with the idea to host the inaugural Knysna Summer Festival.

Szeili approached fellow Knysna event organisers, Brilliant Events’ Mickey Louw and Event Co Studio’s Tammy Cobey, to put the summer festival together.

The three are no strangers to event organising, having hosted more than 100 events throughout the Western Cape including The Castle Lite Hospitality tent at The Knysna Oyster Festival, the KnysnaX Amazing Race, numerous trail runs and more.

Szeili said for just a R20 access fee to the summer festival, visitors could enjoy a host of activities, from market stalls and food courts to the Miss Knysna Pageant and live entertainment, as well as a children’s play area from December 24.

“As this is a first-time festival, we are hoping for 2,000 to 3,000 people daily coming to enjoy the entertainment.

“Ticket holders for the concerts within the Knysna Summer Festival get free general access for the day of the event.

“Funds are being raised for Freedom Church and Thando House baby rescue haven,” Szeili said.

The event is also focused on promoting and supporting popular local artists, with festival-goers set to be be entertained by Noise in The Attic, Kerry Hiles, Shaza, Big Man and Bear, Skye Gypsy, Chad Abnett, Rebel Remedy, Ettiene Steyn and local DJs.

Children have also not been left out, with a giant inflatable park, paintball and airsoft target shooting, a bungee trampoline, face painting and crafts set to keep them having loads of fun.

The festival will be hosted at Knysna High School’s sports field.

It starts on December 24, will be closed on Christmas Day, and ends with a New Year’s celebration.

The Herald