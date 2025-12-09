Plett Padel Open returns to play for a purpose

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

CARING FOR CONSERVATION: The Plett Padel Open is raising funds for the Plettenberg Bay Whale Heritage Area

The annual Plett Padel Open is hoping to serve up an ace with the second instalment of the competition by raising more than R30,000 for the Plettenberg Bay Whale Heritage Area.

The initial instalment saw more than R25,000 raised in aid of the nonprofit organisation which they hope to surpass at the event on December 13.

It will bring together 24 top players from across SA for a day of world-class competition on Plett’s three indoor courts.

Event organiser Brenda Smith said the project was also aimed at introducing local children to environmental aspects of the region through activities such as a whale watching show.

“The kids love these shows and the purpose is that we hope to encourage the youth to consider becoming involved in tertiary studies in conservation in years to come, and also to reinforce the importance of looking after our natural environment,” Smith said.

The tournament format will be based on three groups of teams, with each team playing three matches on a round-robin basis.

After these matches, the top eight pairings will play in the knockout stage.

Some of the 24 players include number one seed Meyer Bosman, Jean de Lange, Chris Trehearn and Diederick Bisschof.

According to Smith, padel is considered the fastest-growing sport in SA with an estimated 100,000 to 340,000 players, and more than 200 clubs nationwide.

“Absolute Padel, an indoor centre, opened its doors in December 2024 and the facility has enabled players to continue playing during the rainy season,” Smith said.

“All proceeds go to the Plettenberg Bay Whale Heritage Area, supporting vital efforts to protect our coastline.”

The Plettenberg Bay Whale Heritage Area begins south of the Robberg Marine Protected Area and extends to the Tsitsikamma Marine Protected Area, totalling more than 100 square kilometres.

Plettenberg Bay was awarded Whale Heritage Site Status by the World Cetacean Alliance (WCA) in May 2023, and cemented the area as part of an important marine mammal area that is situated within the Garden Route Biosphere Reserve, a Unesco accreditation.

The first prize at the event will be a two-night stay for two people at The Plett Quarter Hotel or Robberg Beach Lodge sponsored by Lion Roars.

The matches start at 9am and entrance is free.

