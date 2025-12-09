SABC journalist is recruiter of SA men for Russia’s war in Ukraine: prosecutor

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nonkululeko Mantula, a senior SABC journalist, has been singled out by the state as the alleged mastermind and recruiter in a case involving five suspects arrested for the alleged recruitment of South Africans for Russia’s war in Ukraine.

According to Kempton Park magistrate’s court prosecutor Peter Erasmus, the four men she was arrested with are those she had recruited.

Four members of the group, including Mantula, were apprehended at OR Tambo International Airport on their way to Russia last week, while another suspect — Thulani Mazibuko — was arrested at his home in Springs. They have been charged with alleged contravention of the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act.

“Investigations suggest Mantula is said to be the recruiter, having travelled to Russia five times since September and more to other states in the past year. Meanwhile, the others are the recruits,” Erasmus told the court.

Mantula, 39, with Thulani Mazibuko, 24, Xolani Ntuli, 47, Siphamandla Tshabalala, 23, and Sfiso Mabena, 21 — all said to be from Gauteng — were arrested after a tip-off. The arrests came only days after reports emerged of 17 South Africans allegedly stranded in the Russia-Ukraine war.

According to Erasmus, Mantula’s passport revealed she had travelled extensively and that this year she went to Russia five times since September and more to other countries in the past year.

According to the four recruits, they are unemployed.

They tried to negotiate R2,000 bail each, but that was dismissed. Mantula was granted R30,000 bail, and Ntuli got R15,000 bail, while the others were released on R5,000 bail each.

It was also revealed that Ntuli was convicted of negligent and reckless driving in 1993 and released on a R1 fine at the time.

The bail terms prohibit all five from leaving South Africa and their passports were handed over to investigators.

Mantula’s lawyer argued she already had an international work trip scheduled to Venezuela on Tuesday, and the restriction would negatively affect her employment.

Despite this, the court upheld the travel ban, ruling that none of the accused may leave the country or apply for any documents that would allow them to do so. Mantula is permitted to travel domestically and must report to investigating officers whenever required.

The case was postponed for further investigation and is set to return to court on February 10 2026.

