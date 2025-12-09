Three people of interest identified in Witness D’s murder, detained for questioning

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

QRF Task Team security company owner Mariius "Vlam" van der Merwe, who worked with police to combat illegal mining on the East Rand, was fatally shot on Friday night.

Three people of interest have been identified in the murder case of Madlanga commission witness Marius van der Merwe, and one has been taken in for questioning, says national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola.

Van der Merwe was gunned down when he arrived at his Brakpan home on Friday evening.

He gave crucial evidence at the commission in November, claiming Ekurhuleni metro police (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi had ordered him to dump the body of a man officers had killed during an interrogation involving “tubing”.

“We are confident that soon we will register a breakthrough as police remain on high alert for those behind the killing of Mr van der Merwe. Safe to say, investigations are on the right track,” Masemola said on Monday.

He said the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) and Madlanga commission had met and developed a plan to heighten and enhance security around officials and witnesses linked to the commission.

Until Friday, South Africa only knew Van der Merwe as Witness D, since his identity wasn’t known when he appeared before the Madlanga commission. However, his voice was not disguised.

