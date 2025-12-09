Thugs target kids taking food to initiates

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As the summer initiation season continues, the journey to manhood for some in Kariega has allegedly been disrupted by opportunistic and callous thieves — and now the community is saying enough is enough.

Criminals have been terrorising children taking food to the initiates in KwaLanga, with a nine-year-old among those allegedly held at gunpoint on the way there in one of the harrowing ordeals.

The issue has drawn the attention of the government, religious leaders, police and community members, who gathered in Kariega on Monday to visit the KwaLanga and KwaNobuhle camps.

The Provincial Initiation Co-ordinating Committee (PICC), which was also in the Bay to address the growing concern of initiate safety across the province, confirmed that since the start of the summer initiation season on November 14, nine initiates had died.

The reasons for the deaths vary from suicide and dehydration to one being struck by lightning and another being beaten to death, allegedly by an iKhankata traditional initiation guardian.

None of the deaths occurred in the Nelson Mandela Bay region.

There have also been 24 arrests across the province during the season in relation to the incidents.

A multidisciplinary committee that consisted of the Uitenhage and District Taxi Association (UDTA), Christian pastors, police, parents of initiates, community members, health representatives, initiation task teams and activists visited the KwaNobuhle and KwaLanga initiation schools on Monday.

At the KwaLanga location, the mother of a nine-year-old spoke about how her son and a group of other youngsters were allegedly held at gunpoint while delivering food earlier in December.

The child’s uncle began his initiation journey on November 29 and is expected to return home on December 24.

The mother said the boy was allegedly approached by a man who pointed a gun at the group, demanding they hand over money, power banks and phones.

“[Another child] said that they did not have any phones and that they only had what they were carrying when he saw that the man was coming closer.

“The other child took my child and placed him behind him.

“He then spoke in Afrikaans to say that they did not have money, so the man ended up leaving.

“On the way up, the man met another child.

“He wanted the same things — money, power banks, cellphones — and he put the gun against his stomach and he cried.”

She said though nobody was injured, the incidents had unsettled the young boys and the initiates, who feared they might become the next victims.

She reported the incident to Ward 50 councillor Nomxolisi Phezisa and UDTA public relations officer Lubabalo Vesele, who reported the matter to the police.

Phezisa said she received a complaint on Sunday morning and thereafter discovered that it was not an isolated incident.

She said an initiate wrote on Facebook that they were pleading for help from the community as there were people arriving at the camp and entering their huts on occasion.

“[The suspects] do not really know our culture, they do not know how to respect our rituals so they are not really aware of the repercussions of what they are doing,” Phezisa said.

iKhankata (a traditional initiation guardian in Xhosa culture) Zamxolo Daweti, from KwaLanga, who is assisting in guarding the initiates at the initiation camp, said he patrolled the camp at night.

“I took that decision to ask the fathers who are nursing these young men to be allowed to come and support,” he said.

“Last week, there were boys who were bringing food who got cornered by criminals.

“Since they [the boys delivering food] look for short cuts, they cross behind informal houses.

“That is where the problem begins because there are no people on the footpath that they choose, which makes them targets.

“We have asked the children to use the main road so that we can see them when they’re coming to the camp.”

He refuted that there had been people entering the huts of initiates.

However, he stressed that they feared that criminals could opportunistically enter the camp.

He said when people were cornered on their way to the camp while delivering food, it resulted in initiates not eating.

“Initiates are suffering. They do not get their food on time.

“The guys also shared that if [the suspects] did not like the food they were bringing, they urinated on it or spat on it.

“That act makes it come across as being disrespectful.”

Vesele said the association, which had already patrolled and guarded the 2025 school pupils from both areas during their final examinations, decided to continue to support the youths as they undertook this major milestone.

“Most of them come from families that are led by women.

“We needed as a male-dominated industry to be part of those families as an anchor.

“We decided to make this run as an awareness today so that the people committing these acts can see we are not comfortable with their actions.”

He said through community groups they were educating the diverse community of KwaLanga that the reported actions undermined isiXhosa culture.

PICC chair and the deputy chair of the the Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders, Nkosi Gwazinamba Matanzima, said they would need to investigate the matter in more detail.

Matanzima said they were meeting at the Feather Market Hall on Monday to strategise on the way forward for the province.

“At the same time we agreed with the parliament to meet here, to see if there were things that needed our attention as of now,” Matanzima said.

“However, I know our journey is going to OR Tambo where most of the fatalities have taken place.

“Now it is a matter of strategising as to what are we going to do now that we have already lost nine boys.

“We have 24 arrests, 20 cases have already been opened.

“Police are working hard to assist the forums in such crimes that occur in our initiation schools.”

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said he was unable to confirm any crime incidents that targeted initiates in the Kariega area.

“The SAPS co-ordinator for initiate matters has, however, confirmed that he received a complaint where the young boys taking food to the initiates in KwaLanga alleged that they were approached by a male wanting to rob them of money and phones.

“They apparently did not have anything and the suspect left them again.

“On further investigation on the complaint, the SAPS was unable to confirm this allegation as none of the initiates could confirm it.”

The Herald