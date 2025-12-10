Court sentences woman in insurance fraud case

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A 55-year-old Nelson Mandela Bay woman has been sentenced to an effective five years’ imprisonment on three counts of fraud against Sanlam, Hollard and Momentum.

The investigation into Monelwa Gwani and others started in September 2023 when she was arrested during a multidisciplinary operation where warrants of arrests were executed in KwaNobuhle and Despatch.

The suspects were wanted in several fraud cases where people were killed for insurance money payouts.

Following a lengthy trial in the Kariega regional court, Gwani was convicted and found guilty on three counts of fraud where she had submitted the fraudulent claims.

Earlier this week she was sentenced to five years in prison on each of the three fraud counts.

The sentences were ordered to run concurrently, meaning she will spend an effective five years behind bars.

Acting Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Brig Loyiso Ngalo said: “The recent conviction for insurance fraud serves as a significant milestone in the pursuit of justice.

“Such criminal acts not only undermine the integrity of the insurance industry but also place an unfair financial burden on law-abiding citizens.

“This successful prosecution sends a clear and compelling message that fraudulent behaviour will not be tolerated.

“It stands as an important example to future offenders that the law will be enforced decisively, and those who attempt to deceive or exploit the system will face serious consequences.”

