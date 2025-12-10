Defying Gravity returns to Mandela Bay Theatre Complex

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

RIGHT MOVES: Dancers, back from left, Nicole Hills and Ashwin le Breton, and in front, twins Roundi and Tumi Britz and Kihani van Jaarsveld, will take part in the two-day 'Dance in Style' event

Gqeberha audiences are in for a dazzling display of skill, style and energy as Defying Gravity Productions prepares to take the stage at the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex (MBTC) with their two-day Dance in Style event.

The production will feature a remarkable 219 dancers, ranging in age from four to 38, performing across a variety of genres.

The dance studio, co-owned by choreographers and performers Heidi Sampson and Lauren McCarthy, has been a fixture on the local dance scene since 2008.

This will mark the first time the studio has returned to the MBTC — previously known as the Opera House —since 2019.

The theatre had been closed for renovations, with Covid-19 and vandalism among the factors that led to its temporary shutdown.

“This is the first time that our dance studio is coming back to the MBTC. We are quite excited,” Sampson said.

“We had to host our production in different venues around Gqeberha, but nothing quite compares to the MBTC.”

The two performances, on Wednesday and Thursday, will run from 6pm to 8.30pm, with tickets priced at R130 and available via Quicket.

Sampson described the production as a showcase of the hard work their dancers had put in throughout the year.

“Our dance studio has a production annually at the end of the year. This will be the first time that we are putting this production on a stage.

“It will showcase the different dance styles that our studio teaches.

“We teach hip-hop, modern, tap, strength and flexibility, heels, contemporary and more.”

Sampson said ticket sales had been going well so far.

Having grown up performing at the MBTC, both Sampson and McCarthy said owning a dance studio had been a lifelong dream.

They are passionate about passing on their wealth of experience to the next generation while creating productions worthy of the iconic stage.

“Our goal with the show is not just to highlight the best dancers; we nurture our dancers from a very young age and get them used to the stage,” Sampson said.

“Some are going to be superstars with incredible talent, and some dance purely for enjoyment. We focus on quality, but also enjoyment.

“Many of the dancers I trained from a young age have made it through the ranks; they are now qualified and teach for me.

“We have 11 dance teachers, some of whom started dancing with us when they were six years old.”

The production also celebrates the achievements of the dancers over the past year.

Young performers recently staged their production Women at the Makhanda National Arts Festival and showcased their talents at the Mandela Bay Arts Festival earlier in 2025, in addition to completing annual exams.

“When they join our studio, they know they are going to be busy. We try to give them all the opportunities that are out there,” Sampson said.

“We celebrate every little achievement. We are nurturing a culture where we do the show for enjoyment and celebration.

“While there will be talents who may achieve national or international recognition, it’s all about fun, quality and enjoyment.”

Sampson noted that while hip-hop enjoyed strong popularity in Gqeberha, other dance genres were slightly neglected.

She encouraged studios to proactively seek opportunities, such as participating in festivals, to grow the local dance scene.

Preparations for the show began in the fourth school term, and scheduling rehearsals around school and exam commitments proved challenging.

“I think our biggest challenge was scheduling rehearsals because the children are so busy with their day-to-day activities.

“However, they still made time for dance, which was just amazing.

“Our rehearsals would last five hours. If you make a commitment, you need to see it through.

“There have been a few injuries along the way, but, God willing, we are all healed and ready for action.

“Moving into the theatre on Monday was like a reality check, and we cannot wait for opening night,” Sampson said.

With so many young performers ready to light up the stage, Dance in Style promises to be a spectacular celebration of talent, dedication, and the joy of dance.

