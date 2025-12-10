Emotional tributes for rugby-loving teen

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

MEMORY LIVES ON: A memorial service was held at Westering High School on Wednesday morning for Kungawo Booi, 17, who died due to injury at practice last week

The halls of Westering High School fell painfully silent on Wednesday as hundreds gathered to mourn the unimaginable — the loss of 17-year-old rising rugby star Kungawo Booi, who died due to an injury at practice last week.

In a community already reeling from a week of heartbreak, the memorial became a solemn refuge where pupils, teachers and families sought comfort in shared grief, united by the sudden departure of a young man whose future once shone so brightly.

The school created a sanctuary for staff and pupils on Wednesday morning to share their favourite memories of Kungawo while tears streamed down many faces, especially those of his family.

The teen died during a routine rugby practice on December 4, sending shock waves through the city and nationally.

He is the son of businessman and former Cape Town human settlements mayoral committee member Malusi Booi.

Messages of support also streamed in from many schools across the city.

Westering High School teacher Nyanisile Mpahla said they were unfortunately gathered at the PA Blackbeard Hall not to celebrate the achievements of pupils as they usually did, but to bid one a final farewell.

Mpahla said the school body was mourning together with Kungawo’s family and his former teachers at Kabega Primary School where the youngster started his academic journey.

“Today we are here under a dark cloud which is hanging over Westering,” Mpahla said.

“But we are not only here to cry, we are also here to celebrate the life of this beloved boy.

“His journey started at Westering in 2023 and we could never have imagined that something so tragic would have ended it.

“It is not something any school could expect.”

A video tribute was then played followed by words from the school’s acting principal, Hugo Mulder, who said they had gathered with broken hearts to honour the life of a remarkable young man.

Mulder said Kungawo’s presence had filled the school with energy and warmth, and described him as a loyal friend, a teammate and a brother.

“Kungawo was loved by all his peers and deeply admired by every teacher who had the privilege of knowing him,” Mulder said.

“If you asked Kungawo’s mom, she would tell you just how much he loved the game of rugby — and he was fearless on the field.

“He played with passion, strength and joy.

“He lifted the spirit of the entire team not only through his talent, but through his humility and heart.

“If you speak to his friends who are here today, they will tell you he was exactly the same person off the field.”

He said that at such a young age, Kungawo had a gift of making people feel valued and included.

“He showed others what it meant to live life fully, earning the respect of his peers through his character in every hallway, classroom and sports field.”

Mulder said the young rugby player left behind a legacy of joy, courage and compassion.

“To his family, please know that we hold you close to our hearts. Kungawo touched the school in many ways that cannot be measured.

“His spirit will forever remain a part of our school.

“Though his life was far too short, it was a life that mattered deeply.

“Today we mourn his loss, but we also celebrate the gift that he was.

“May Kungawo’s strength inspire us, may his kindness guide us, may his memory continue to uplift the community, and may he rest in peace.”

Westering teacher and rugby coach Onika Booi, who taught and coached Kungawo in 2024, said he was privileged to have seen him and his twin brother excel in all spheres of the school.

“I was very privileged to teach both of them in my digital technology class last year when I just joined the school.

“I met the brothers two years prior to that when I started coaching with Mr Mulder.

“It was the first time having two sets of twins in the team and it caused a bit of havoc,” Onika said, providing a lighter moment for the mourners.

“I remember when they first walked in, they were both forwards, but at the end of the year we made the problem easier.

“We saw that Kungawo identified space and loved running around with the ball.

“He had this flashiness about him which caused us to move him to wing.”

Onika said Kungawo was a special person who often sought his advice about rugby.

Onika then read a tribute on behalf of the staff to the late pupil, stating that from the moment he entered the gates of the school, he stood out in a quiet and graceful manner which spoke louder than words.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Austin Manqina said no parent should have to experience what they were feeling as a family.

However, he said through the prayers and messages of support they were receiving from the community, they had found strength.

“He leaves behind a legacy of dedication in his rugby journey.

“My child, we know you played every match with heart and soul.

“You inspired everyone who watched you play.

“Your spirit on the field was matched by your kindness and dedication.

“To the rugby team, you will need to play harder, you must play to win, and make Kungawo proud.”

He said though Kungawo’s final whistle had blown too soon, his legacy and resilience would live on forever.