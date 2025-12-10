Fire devastates Shabby Fufu farm, with festive plans on hold

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

BIG BLAZE: The popular Shabby Fufu lifestyle guest farm along the Garden Route burned down on Sunday evening

“In a matter of hours, years of hard work, dedication and dreams were consumed by flames.”

This was the heartbreak shared by the management of the Shabby Fufu lifestyle guest farm, restaurant and roadside stall after the popular establishment was gutted by a fire on Sunday night.

This has brought its festive plans to a halt as mop-up operations begin.

The owners, Irene Vermeulen and Mario Swanepoel, who live about 120m from the establishment, were the first to notice the fire and call emergency services.

“It is with immense heartbreak and overwhelming shock that we share the devastating news that our beloved Shabby Fufu lifestyle farm has burned down," they said in a social media post.

“The fire broke out at about 11pm on Sunday.

“Emergency services responded swiftly, and we are deeply thankful for their efforts.

“For now, we will remain closed while a formal investigation is carried out to determine the cause of the fire.

“We are, however, grateful that no injuries were sustained and that everyone is safe.”

Shabby Fufu officially opened its doors on March 21 2021.

The name Fufu was a family nickname for Vermeulen, whose love of colour, creativity and the mixing of styles inspired the entire concept.

Together with her partner Swanepoel — affectionately known as “Papa Fufu” — their children and a devoted team, they transformed what was once a simple idea for a modest farmstall into the vibrant destination it became.

The farm had six forest cottages, a farmstall, a children’s play area and a growing portfolio of offerings — from free-range eggs and on-site honey to markets, live performances and community events.

However, Shabby Fufu spokesperson Werner Erasmus-Le Grange said that all changed at the weekend.

“Sunday, December 7 2025, is a date now etched into our collective memory.

“In a matter of hours, years of hard work, dedication and dreams were consumed by flames.

“As we stood helplessly watching the devastation unfold, the joyful moments shared at Fufu flashed through our minds.

“The loss was — and still is — overwhelming.”

Erasmus-Le Grange said Plettenberg Bay restaurants and businesses had in a show of extreme kindness taken most of the staff to work for them during the season.

The rest remain on the farm, caring for the animals and preparing the forest cottages for visitors, as mop-up operations resume.

“We are incredibly overwhelmed with the messages of support and guidance from the people that visited us, from people on social media.

“We are more grateful to the people for well-wishes.

“Shabby Fufu became far more than a stop along the N2 between Knysna and Plettenberg Bay.

“It became a beloved institution.

“Birthday parties, year-end functions, milestone celebrations, and even a wedding found a home on the farm.

“Local and national artists performed here, while weekly specials and seasonal events made “Fufu,” as it is fondly known, a place people returned to again and again,” Erasmus Le-Grange said.

The Herald