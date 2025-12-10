Going the extra mile for Gqeberha’s little ones this Christmas

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

INCREDIBLE CHALLENGE: Jordan Le Clus, left, Caley Taylor, Wade Muller, Dean Gow and Dean Cothill after their marathon run to raise funds for Sinethemba Creche

An intrepid group of Gqeberha teachers and one parent put their best foot forward to ensure the festive cheer reaches some of the city’s most vulnerable little ones.

Three staff members from Clarendon Park Primary, a teacher from Collegiate Girls’ High School and a Clarendon Park Primary parent have participated in the 500 Challenge to raise funds to give the children of Sinethemba Creche in Walmer township a special Christmas.

The 500 Challenge, in which the participants run 50km every day for 10 days in a row, ended on Tuesday.

It is part of the 21for21 Challenge, in which runners pay a fee of R210 and complete 21km a day over 21 consecutive days, finishing on December 20.

500 Challenge organiser and participant Dean Gow said: “We did the 21for21 challenge last year.

“We have a few people doing the 21for21 challenge [now] but we [did] the 500 Challenge, where we run 50km every day for 10 days consecutively.

“We ran at various locations, and it has been an incredible experience.

“Physically, it was tough, but it was more difficult to mentally motivate ourselves to wake up early every day to go running.

“We are doing this to raise funds for the Sinethemba Creche, and that’s what’s important,” Gow said.

Caley Taylor of Collegiate Girls’ High School said the challenge had been both uplifting and mentally demanding.

“I started participating last year.

“It has been such an amazing experience to see the community come out and support us.

“So many have already donated, and companies have been getting involved with sponsorships.

“We all love running, so there wasn’t a lot of prep beforehand, but it definitely tested us mentally,” Taylor said.

Initially, the team wanted to give the little ones at the creche a Christmas present and a meal, but after visiting Sinethemba, they also identified some problems they could fix.

Gow said they wanted their support to make a real, lasting difference.

“We decided to fix their kitchen and provide them with a renovated kitchen with a stove and fridge.

“We also want to now provide them with a new classroom; one of our sponsors even came on board with a water tank.

“Obviously, most of these things will only happen later on, but we want to first make sure the kids have a great Christmas with presents,” Gow said.

Sinethemba principal Siphosethu Nyase said being selected as a beneficiary of the 500 Challenge had brought renewed hope for the creche.

“To be chosen as a beneficiary feels like a major weight has been lifted.

“It’s a positive, life-changing experience that brings hope and a chance to rebuild, and I was genuinely surprised to be selected.

“My mother, Gladys Vubela, has been running the creche since 2007, after seeing young children wandering the streets with no-one to protect or guide them.

“She opened the creche in our own home to help the community, caring for children who couldn’t afford fees and even those with no parents at all.

“Being chosen now gives us the strength to continue that work and keep our promise to the children who depend on us,” Nyase said.

