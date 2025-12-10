Gqeberha man jailed in R6.3m platinum theft case

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

JAILED FOR THEFT: Ronald Jansen, 54, was convicted of theft and sentenced in the Gqeberha Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday

A Gqeberha man who was part of an elaborate scheme to systematically misappropriate platinum plates from his employer and sell them to scrap metal dealers has been jailed.

The company suffered a total loss of more than R6.3m as a result of the scheme.

Ronald Jansen, 54, was convicted in the Gqeberha Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday on a count of theft.

He was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment, of which he was ordered to serve 10 months behind bars and thereafter be released on correctional supervision.

The Gqeberha Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit, working with the Priority Crime Specialised Investigation Unit and the National Prosecuting Authority, re-arrested Jansen in October.

According to court papers, between April 2021 and May 2022, employees of Minileit (Pty) Ltd, situated in Gqeberha, conspired and acted in common purpose to systematically misappropriate company stock consisting of platinum plates.

The stolen material was unlawfully sold to nearby scrap metal businesses.

An in-depth investigation uncovered alleged internal collusion and fraudulent disposals.

This breakthrough culminated in the arrest and prosecution of four suspects in 2023.

Jansen and his co-accused Ruwayne Leppan, 38, Roual Martin, 32, and Quewin September, 27, were all released on bail.

The case against the remaining accused is still at a trial stage and was postponed to January 12.

The Herald