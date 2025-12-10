Greenwood’s music programme to hit even higher note with R12m investment

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ON SONG: German businessman Alexander Valentin watches the orchestra perform at Greenwood Primary School this week

Greenwood Primary School struck a harmonious chord with a R12m investment in its music programme, which promises to transform the future of its pupils.

German philanthropist Alexander Valentin, already a supporter of the school’s musical ambitions, took his commitment a step further by signing an agreement to donate the funds to construct a state-of-the-art music facility.

The announcement was met with an outpouring of joy, pride and music this week as the school’s orchestra delivered a dazzling performance in celebration of a partnership that is set to unlock new opportunities for young musicians in the Eastern Cape.

Valentin, a Cape Town property owner who believed in the school’s vision, has been supporting the institution financially since August 2024.

The cash injection will also see more instruments being purchased for the school’s music department, music lessons being conducted, and the transfer of skills to teachers as well as pupils aged seven to 12.

The mentorship programme is called The Alexander Music Project, named after its sponsor.

Parents and staff were overwhelmed with pride as they watched the exceptional performances from the pupils.

Grades 4 to 7 head of music Libongo Ntuli said their music department currently had a variety of instruments, including the trumpet, saxophone and drum kits.

Added to this now was the new string and piano programme.

He said the school aimed to create a community of musicians who strived for excellence.

This also helped with character development, he said.

However, according to the music teacher, financial constraints had hindered them from going on tour or participating in competitions.

“Mr Valentin heard about our music department and made contact with us in August 2024 ... and the rest is history.”

Addressing Valentin, Ntuli said: “Your contribution has brought hope, creativity and confidence to a school community that has long faced limited resources and opportunities.

“Your belief in our music department and in the power of music is making a real and lasting difference.

“We are truly grateful.”

The pupils forming part of the Alexander Music Project have already been featured on TV and have performed for national radio station Umhlobo Wenene FM’s Sunday Jazz show hosted by award-winning Dumza Maswana.

School deputy principal Jackie Barnard said when she started teaching music at the school, there were only eight enthusiastic pupils in the department.

She thanked Valentin for the remarkable work he was doing even beyond their school.

The businessman also runs a children’s orphanage in Honduras in Central America, which Barnard felt demonstrated his deep commitment to philanthropy and the desire to impact the lives of children in need.

“I had big dreams but never in my wildest dreams did I imagine we could start a string ensemble,” Barnard said.

“This might eventually lead to a full-blown orchestra.

“It felt so insurmountable at times and I had my doubts.

“But human talent is akin to natural resources often buried deep and waiting to be discovered.

“This is where music education comes in, it provides a platform for our children to unearth their hidden talents and passions.

“With the right team, a clear vision and, most importantly, the resources, we can truly dream big.

“[Valentin’s] compassion and generosity in supporting initiatives like our music programme at Greenwood is a testament to his belief in the transformative power of education and the arts.”

About 30 years ago, Valentin started lecturing in the EU on investments in SA and developed a five-star hotel in Cape Town as his personal and long-term investment.

Instead of transferring his profits back overseas, he decided to dedicate them to charity projects in SA, where he said he had enjoyed some of the happiest years of his life.

“Being a passionate lover of classical music, it is my aim to give access to musical education.

“Some of the world’s most famous vocal soloists come from [SA], so why not also instrumental soloists?”

He said that with Greenwood’s reputation and good standing in musical education, he believed he had found the right partner.

After one year of sponsoring the build-up of a full student orchestra, a new multipurpose facility for studying music, instrumental training and concerts will be erected in 2026.

“I learnt about the Greenwood music department during a student exchange programme in 2023 when four students from SA attended a summer camp in Germany for a month.

“One of the participants of that summer camp came from Greenwood.

“He told me about the music department and in January I visited the school and loved it.

“I loved the passion they already had.”

However, he noticed where they were falling short in terms of instruments and structure.

“I then decided to donate money during the year to create a programme to enhance the educational music programme.”

Valentin said he felt it was important for businesses to invest in the development of the youth, particularly when it came to music.

