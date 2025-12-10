Nelson Mandela Bay mayor scores 0.5 out of five on DA report card

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

‘TARGETS NOT MET’: DA caucus leader Rano Kayser released the party's municipal report card on Tuesday

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe received a poor performance rating of 0.5 out of five in the DA’s municipal report card, achieving just eight out of 85 targets she set for her first 100 days.

The assessment — part of an analysis by the opposition party of the performance of the metro’s 10 directorates — paints a picture of a city struggling with service delivery, weak financial controls and crumbling infrastructure.

DA caucus leader Rano Kayser released the report card on Tuesday.

He said Lobishe outlined her first 100-day priorities to the council on November 14 2024.

“The mayor made specific commitments,” he said.

Kayser said Lobishe intended to achieve these goals by February 5.

She announced 85 targets for her first 100 days in office.

However, a year later, Kayser said just eight had been achieved, 63 had not been met and 14 were only partially complete.

This equates to 10%.

Some of the targets included filling of senior management and critical vacancies, approving an overtime policy and launching a mayor’s investment advisory council.

None of these targets was met, according to Kayser.

He said among the few targets Lobishe did meet were the opening of the 2024/2025 cruise liner season, the launch of the inaugural small business summit, and the completion of work on Gibbon and Jones streets in Kariega.

In a statement issued in response to the DA’s report card, Lobishe said her focus was on stabilising the administration, strengthening governance and accelerating service delivery.

“While others engage in distortion, misrepresentation and public relations stunts to remain relevant, we remain committed to doing the hard work required to move our metro forward.

She said the report card issued by the DA on the progress of her first 100-day programme was baseless, opportunistic and inaccurate.

“The DA is not the authority on municipal performance, nor does my office report to them.

“Their assessment is not rooted in any official oversight framework and does not reflect the governance tools that guide municipalities.

“The recent ANC regional conference, which renewed and strengthened my mandate, is a clear vote of confidence in my leadership, performance and credibility within the governing coalition.

“This endorsement speaks far louder than the DA’s attempts to mislead the public.”

She said the city deserved a government focused on delivery, and not noise.

“Local government performance is governed by Chapter 5 and Chapter 6 of the Municipal Systems Act, supported by the Integrated Development Plan (IDP) and the Service Delivery and Budget Implementation Plan (SDBIP).

“These are the only legitimate instruments used to plan, measure and report on progress.

“We do not rely on manufactured checklists or politically motivated public commentary to determine performance.

She said the all-hands-on-deck programme outlined 85 targets, many of which formed part of multiphase and long-term interventions.

“Progress on these commitments is formally reported through council processes, the IDP and the SDBIP, not through the DA’s inaccurate and self-serving narrative.

“It is regrettable that, instead of contributing constructively to our developmental agenda, the DA continues to prioritise political theatrics and PR manoeuvres over facts.”

The DA scored the city’s directorates as follows:

Budget and treasury: two out of five;

Corporate services: one out of five;

Economic development, tourism and agriculture: two out of five;

Electricity and energy: one out of five;

Human settlements: three out of five;

Water and sanitation: two out of five;

Public health: two out of five;

Roads and transport: two out of five;

Safety and security: 0.5 out of five;

Sport, recreation, arts and culture: two out of five.

DA Bay mayoral candidate Retief Odendaal said the combined average for the departments was 1.75 out of five.

This equates to 35%.

“Our report card, assigned to the 10 directorates, is a shocking reflection of the utter failure under the political leadership.

“But the worst offender remains the mayor, who scored 0.5 out of 5 due to only delivering on eight of the 85 targets that she set when she was elected to her position.

“This shows how out of touch with reality Lobishe is after recently giving herself a score of 80% for the work she has done.

“It is very clear that Lobishe has no clear plan to turn the city around.”

Lobishe gave her performance a four out of fiveduring the ANC’s regional conference earlier this year.

The Herald