New book explores missionaries’ role in northern areas education system

NEW WORK: Colin Abrahams has released his latest book, ‘A Mission Inheritance, The Erosion of Values in Schools‘

Respected teacher, researcher and author Colin Abrahams has penned his fourth book delving deep into the influences that shaped the northern areas as they are known today.

The 79-year-old recently completed the book, A Mission Inheritance, The Erosion of Values in Schools, together with the assistance of fellow members of the Northern Areas Heritage, Research and Interpretive Centre (NAHRIC), Christopher du Preez and Dr Michael Barry.

The book explores the role of the missionaries and their influence on the education of the Khoi and San and others.

The former Bertram High School principal said the culmination of the final product brought them a great sense of pride to tell the stories that affected so many people.

“Three of us, Christopher du Preez, Dr Michael Barry and myself, started this company (NAHRIC) because all of us suffered the effects of the apartheid forced-removals and lived in the northern areas for the better part of our lives.

“We felt that the effects of apartheid were abusive and an injustice to people who were trampled upon.

“We wanted to play a role in restoring pride and dignity.”

Abrahams said he considered himself fortunate to have had a mother who pushed him toward education.

“I take my hat off to parents who involve themselves in their children’s education.

“At first I taught at primary school level, but later went on to teach at Booysen Park and Bertram High.

“Taking the early retirement package when it was offered, I took up the position of administrator at the South End Museum until retirement.

“However, giving up my time with NAHRIC has been very fulfilling.”

He said writing his fourth book with NAHRIC was an achievement because they believed in research and how research could benefit the disadvantaged.

“Christopher gives his time to helping the youth with developmental issues with administration and planning, while Michael helps with the photography and art.

“All of us do research while I then write the books.

“It is a collective.

“The book is about the role of the missionaries and their influence on the education of the Khoi and San and others.

“The missionaries created the concept of the church and the school operating together, which allowed good Christian values to be imparted.

“Good values were imparted and the product was a much more respectful and disciplined child.

“I spoke to a number of individuals who experienced this way of teaching and all spoke volumes about the Christian involvement in schools.”

He said he still believed that children should be ground in a religious upbringing to ensure they lived the values they were taught.

“My message to the youth is to please show respect to your parents and teachers. Work hard to achieve in life.

“You can assist by restoring lost pride and dignity by having a strong religious belief.

“Do not be distracted by gangsterism and substance abuse, it will only destroy your life.”

