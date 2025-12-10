Pensioners receive three-month municipal payment relief

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SO GRATEFUL: Nontsingiselo Dorothy Mkuzo, 69, is one of six pensioners visited by councillor Khanya Ngqishe. He has pledged to pay three months of their municipal bills from his own pocket

Six Nelson Mandela Bay pensioners received a much-needed leg-up from a local councillor who dug deep to provide some relief for the residents ahead of the festive season.

EFF councillor Khanya Ngqishe opted to spread a little early Christmas cheer and gave the group some financial relief when he paid their municipal bill for three months from his own pocket.

Ngqishe did this to thank them for consistently keeping up with their payments over the last two to three years.

“We’ve already been running programmes to write off debt and assist people who are struggling.

“But I also felt we needed to appreciate those who have been paying their accounts consistently, especially the elderly, who continue to prioritise their municipal bills despite financial pressure, particularly in disadvantaged communities,” Ngqishe said.

He said he and his team chose pensioners from KwaDwesi, KwaMagxaki, Motherwell, Westering and Kariega.

Nontsingiselo Dorothy Mkuzo, 69, is one of the pensioners.

She said the payment relief would help her cover other expenses, such as her TV licence and make much-needed repairs around her home.

“I’m short of words. I just can’t explain.

“It’s been a very difficult year for me. It’s very difficult, but in all of that, I always make it a point to pay my municipal bill.

“Even if I don’t have any money remaining, I must pay because if I want service, I must pay for the service.

“You must pay for it, and not always complain about municipalities not doing this or that.

“I must do my part. As much as I have rights, I also have responsibilities. I’m so grateful,” Mkuzo said.

