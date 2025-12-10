The Morning After ready to rock Gqeberha with classic hits

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

UPBEAT ROCKERS: The Morning After, comprising Dirk Roeper (vocals and guitar), Shannon Sutherland Clark (drums) and Jan Wolmarans (bass guitar) are performing at Centrestage@Baywest on December 15

Rock ‘n’ roll fans are in for a treat when Johannesburg band The Morning After brings its hit show, Rock Around The Clock, to Gqeberha.

The show takes place at Centrestage@Baywest on Monday December 15 at 7.30pm.

Sleep late on the public holiday the next day and let your hair down to this highly entertaining journey through three decades of classic hits from the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s, aimed squarely at audiences who enjoy feel-good nostalgia and live musicianship.

The band is made up of Dirk Roeper (vocals and guitar), Shannon Sutherland Clark (drums) and Jan Wolmarans (bass guitar).

The show takes its title from Bill Haley & His Comets’ pioneering rock ‘n roll anthem Rock Around The Clock, and follows that spirit with a setlist that revisits chart-defining tracks from artists such as Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Fleetwood Mac, Pink Floyd, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Neil Diamond, Chuck Berry and Buddy Holly.

Audiences can expect a blend of upbeat rockers and big sing-along moments, with favourites such as Johnny B. Goode, I Wanna Hold Your Hand, Dreams, Another Brick in the Wall, Sweet Caroline and Bad Moon Rising forming the backbone of the evening.

Known on the wedding and corporate circuit for high-energy performances and polished arrangements, The Morning After is bringing a three-piece lineup to Gqeberha.

Its members perform in classic black suits and focus on recreating the feel and drive of the original recordings rather than presenting a tribute in costume or character.

Their reputation has been built on versatility, tight harmonies and crowd engagement, making them a popular choice for events across Southern Africa.

For audiences, the appeal lies in the familiarity of the material and the chance to experience these songs in a live setting with full-band dynamics, guitar solos and strong vocal performances.

Rock Around The Clock is positioned as accessible entertainment for a broad age range, from those who grew up with the music to younger listeners discovering these songs through their parents, playlists and social media.

Doors open at 6pm. Tickets are available from R220 online through Quicket or by contacting Wendy on 083-225-5401.

There is also a special running at R1,600 for a table of eight, available only through Wendy.

The Herald