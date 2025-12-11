Case against suspects in murder of Nelson Mandela Bay prosecutor postponed to 2026

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

INVESTIGATION CONTINUES: The case against two men accused of killing Bay prosecutor Tracy Brown has been postponed to March 3. The accused remain in custody

The case against two men accused of gunning down Nelson Mandela Bay prosecutor Tracy Brown has been postponed to next year for further investigation and for the matter to be transferred to the high court.

Murder accused Sithembile Xungu, 33, and Ayabulela Busakwe, 31, appeared briefly in the Gqeberha regional court on Thursday.

The deputy director of public prosecutions in the city, advocate Marius Stander, requested a postponement.

The matter will return to court on March 3.

Stander said he hoped that a date would then be secured to have the matter transferred to the high court.

As he addressed the court, Xungu and Busakwe stood quietly in the dock.

Brown, 47, who was stationed at the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court, was shot in the driveway of her home in Loton Street, Young Park, at about 3pm on July 31 while still seated in her vehicle.

It is believed her assailants, four men wearing masks, had followed her from court in a VW Polo.

Xungu and Busakwe face charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Both accused remain in custody.

Busakwe has also been linked to the kidnapping of Kariega resident Theresa Minnie, 73.

In that matter, he faces provisional charges of extortion and kidnapping, according to National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali.

Minnie was abducted on August 11 and later released by her captors.

Busakwe is charged alongside Andile Mathumbu, 29, and the evidence presented in court revealed that Minnie was abducted outside her home in Kariega by armed suspects, also driving a VW Polo.

