Community and authorities unite to combat GBV in northern areas

COMING TOGETHER: Officials and community members pledged their support for the continued fight against GBV at a Chatty Hall meeting

While 16 days of activism against gender-based violence (GBV) rounded out on Wednesday, the fight against the scourge must continue throughout the year.

This was the overarching message on Wednesday, as police, activists and northern areas residents gathered at the Chatty Hall to ensure that efforts to tackle the issue continued.

Among those present were acting district police commissioner Brigadier Loyiso Ngalo, the Bethelsdorp precinct of the SAPS, members of the spiritual fraternity as well as deputy mayor Gary van Niekerk, who was among those that signed a pledge to continue fighting GBV.

Ngalo said the 16-days campaign was a reminder of reality.

“So many people are in pain. We can change the reality.

“People suffer in silence. They feel there is no-one who will help or listen to them.

“It’s our duty to protect the vulnerable.

“GBV is not only behind closed doors. If you hear someone shout or scream, don’t look away.

“Men must take their place as protectors. Strong men don’t hurt others.

“Let us make our homes and communities safe.”

Bethelsdorp SAPS station commander Brigadier Jada Mzwabantu said it was alarming what was happening in the area.

“All categories of assault are taking place.

“Two weeks ago, two cases were reported where kids assaulted their parents.

“In one case, it was for a mere R10. They also smashed the windows of the house.

“Let us talk about this. What is the community doing? Most people are angry in the community.

“An organisation must be established to work on anger management. This is a war, it is a spiritual war.”

In delivering the keynote address, Van Niekerk said the community and authorities needed to preach to the perpetrators of GBV.

“When we speak about this evil, there are two points I need to mention, what are the causes and how do we respond to it.

“What are the repercussions of those doing these acts. This issue is close to my heart.

“We need to change the mindset of the people.

“It is astonishing that GBV gets worse in these 16 days. Some of the horrific crimes are committed against women.

“I must admit that women get targeted by municipal failures like faulty streetlights.

“Police can’t handle GBV on their own. Together we can make a difference. We need each other.

“Don’t give up. Assist where you can. Contact me directly if you know of a drug house. I will arrange a police raid,” he said.

GBV ambassador Patricia Arnolds said it was the responsibility of men to protect women.

“Go home and make a difference. Never let a child go lost under your watch.

“Show up for somebody today. We were all made to shine.”

Youth Desk chair Amber Blommetjie said thousands of women and children suffered in silence.

“Today, we stand up for them. We say we will walk the road with them. Let us break the chains.”

