‘Compassionate and inspiring’ specialist surgeon Dr Krubin Naidoo dies on work trip

The medical fraternity is honouring respected surgeon Dr Krubin Naidoo, who died unexpectedly on Sunday while attending the World Congress for Paediatric Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery in Hong Kong.

“His loss is deeply, and will continue to be, felt within our community,” the South African Heart Association said.

The Paediatric Cardiac Society of SA said Naidoo was “a dedicated surgeon whose skill, compassion, and commitment transformed the lives of countless children”.

The Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital in Johannesburg said Naidoo, its head of cardiac surgery, had a distinguished career in paediatric and congenital heart surgery and decades of clinical experience across South Africa and internationally.

His expertise spanned cardiothoracic surgery, critical care and extracorporeal life support (ECMO), supported by extensive training and professional development completed at leading institutions in the US, Europe and South Africa.

The hospital said he was compassionate and inspiring.

“A respected surgeon, mentor and colleague, Dr Naidoo played a central role in establishing and advancing highly specialised cardiac services for children in our hospital,” it said.

“His contributions to paediatric cardiothoracic surgery, including his leadership in surgical care, registrars’ training and multidisciplinary heart-team collaboration, have had a lasting impact on countless young patients and their families.

“Beyond his clinical excellence, Dr Naidoo was known for his humility, dedication and deep commitment to improving the wellbeing of children with complex cardiac conditions.”

